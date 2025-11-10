Wait over: Sharper new Toyota Hilux finally revealed

Hilux is expected to make its South African showing, possibly, at the brand's annual State of the Motor Industry conference early next year.

Spied at the beginning of the year undergoing testing, and more recently, teased in a single image, Toyota has finally revealed the new Hilux in Thailand in both diesel and electric guises.

Same but new underneath

Known in said market as the Hilux Travo, the replacement for the Hilux Revo continues to ride on the same IMV platform, albeit heavily updated with a choice of single and double cab bodystyles – the Xtra Cab continuing despite reports of it being dropped.

Compared to the current AN110 Hilux, which has been on-sale since 2015, the new generation retains the same 1 815 mm height, 1 900 mm width and 3 085 mm long wheelbase, but with a five millimetre reduction in length to 5 325 mm.

As before, the claimed ground clearance is 225 mm and the rated towing capacity for a braked trailer 3 500 kg.

Despite the retention of the IMV rather than switching to the newer TNGA-F, Toyota has, however, retuned the Hilux’s suspension and shock absorbers, while also equipping it with electric power steering for the first time.

2.8 GD-6 or EV

Up front, and as per previous reports, the Hilux dispenses with the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel and normally aspirated 2.0 and 2.7-litre petrol engines in favour of now being solely motivated by the 2.8 GD-6.

Rear facia has elements of the Volkswagen Amarok and even the JAC T8. Image: Toyota Australia

Unsurprisingly, no revisions have taken place, meaning the same 150kW/500Nm outputs as before, or 165kW/550Nm in the case of the GR Sport.

Also retained is the 48-volt mild-hybrid system on certain derivatives, the six-speed manual gearbox and, contraire to certain claims hinting at the Hilux getting the eight-speed automatic from the Land Cruiser Prado, the continuation of the six-speed automatic.

The electric version meanwhile uses a 59.4-kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor on each axle. The reported output is 144 kW and the claimed range 315 km.

Electric Hilux will go on-sale in early 2026. Image: Toyota

Sales of the EV are only expected in early 2026, followed by a fuel-cell EV in 2028.

Meaner looks

Stylistically, the Hilux adopts a sharper aesthetic with elements of the Corolla Cross present, as well as the Tacoma.

Hilux will continue to be offered as a single cab. Image: Toyota Thailand.

A design language dubbed Cyber Sumo, the side profile is unchanged from the AN 110, however, the slightly thinner looking loadbox takes after that oft the JAC T8 and, as also previously alluded to, the Volkswagen Amarok.

Massive change inside

The biggest change is to be found inside where the leaking of patent drawings in August have proved accurate.

Interior has been overhauled to now resemble that of the Land Cruiser Prado. Image: Toyota Thailand

As such, the Hilux gets the same interior as Land Cruiser Prado, namely the steering wheel with physical buttons, flat centre console, rectangular air vents, two-piece dashboard and a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

While final specification is expected to vary depending on trim level, four-wheel drive models keep not only the locking rear differential, but receive an enhanced Multi-Terrain Select system with six modes; Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Snow and Rock – the latter only available with the low range transfer case switched to 4L.

Stay tuned

Officially called the ninth generation instead of an updated eighth, the new Hilux is expected to go on-sale in South Africa next as the run-out of the AN 110 commenced with the arrival of the Legend 55 two months ago.

Although a formal announcement by Toyota South Africa Motors hasn’t been made, expect a first glance at the brand’s annual State of the Motor Industry conference next year before the commencing of production at the Prospecton Plant in Durban soon after.

Additional information from headlightmag.com.

