Nissan Navara PHEV will bring 300kW & 800Nm to bakkie war!

Raptor? Shark? Who cares. There is no way consumers will be able to ignore this new Navara from Nissan.

With Nissan exiting South Africa as a manufacturing destination, the company is looking to offer some clarity to local customers. And it’s confirmed that China will play a pivotal role as a global hub for innovation and exports.

This signals the start of a broader rollout of models designed and developed in China for select global markets. Even more importantly for the Nissan brand in South Africa, this move will drive product competitiveness.

Shown at 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). The all-new Nissan Navara Pro PHEV is said to combine Nissan’s strong 4×4 heritage with electrified performance.

It’s all about power

Nissan has not published final global specifications yet, but the all-new Nissan Navara Pro PHEV is basically a replica of the China-market Frontier Pro PHEV. This means you get the customary Chinese cut and paste drivetrain recipe.

Up front you have a 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol combined with a battery powered transmission-integrated electric motor.

This mix offers more than 300 W and up to 800Nm of torque. What makes this even better is that the electrical assistance kills any turbo lag there would have been in normal turbo only configuration.

The competitors

The current chart toppers are:

BYD Shark – 321kW / 650 Nm – 0-100km/h in 5.66 seconds

Ford Ranger Raptor – 292 kW / 583 Nm – 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds

Changan Hunter REEF – 200 kW / 470 Nm – 0-100km/h in 7.37 seconds

As you can see, there is no reason why this Nissan Navara Pro PHEV can’t go top of the performance pile. Not since the days of the old Navara 3.0 dCi V6 V9X has Nissan had a lot to cheer about when it comes to benchmark times or speeds.

The all-new Nissan Navara Pro PHEV is claimed to be a leisure bakkie with a hardcore pedigree. Picture: Supplied

Ride quality

It can be expected that the five-link rear suspension will stay. We should also see an independent double-wishbone front suspension, disc brakes all round, an electronic parking brake and electromechanical rear diff lock.

Inside, the car like approach will continue with a 10-inch driver display, 14.6-inch infotainment screen, panoramic roof and a 60:40 split rear seat.

Important step

Guillaume Cartier, Nissan’s chief performance officer, said: “I am pleased to see these vehicles reaching customers beyond China for the first time.

“The models demonstrate strong product competitiveness and represent an important step in strengthening our global portfolio and responding more quickly to diverse customer needs.”