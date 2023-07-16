By Jaco Van Der Merwe

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been a huge sales success since its local introduction in 2021.

Now Toyota has rolled out the new version of the compact SUV that is set to follow in the first generation’s footsteps on the sales charts.

As a quick guide to bring you up to speed with the version, The Citizen Motoring has compiled a list of 10 things you need to know about the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Assembly

The Cruiser is built in Kidadi, India and shares a platform with the Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is one of many products in the alliance between the two Japanese carmakers like the Starlet/Baleno, Rumion/Ertiga and Vitz/Celerio.

Trim levels

The Urban Cruiser range consists of three models across two trim levels.

The entry-level Xs is only available in manual transmission, with the top-spec Xr offering a choice between manual and automatic.

Urban Cruiser’s engine

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is still powered by the KB15B engine. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 77kW of power and 138Nm of torque. The drive goes to the front wheels via a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Range

Toyota claims the Urban Cruiser will sip 6.1 litres for every 100km regardless of the type of transmission. As the car has a 45-litre fuel tank, this consumption will ensure in a range of 738km.

Safety

Standard safety specification across the range includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, vehicle stability control, hill-assist control, rear ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, reserve camera LED daytime running lights.

Xr models get cruise control and a total of six airbags.

Urban Cruiser’s specs

A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless) enabled is standard across the range.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser also feature a new colour TFT display between the two analog instrument dials.

The steering wheel features tilt and telescopic adjustment while the driver’s seat is high adjustable.

It also comes with electric foldable side mirrors, front centre-mounted armrest and push start with smart entry.

Dimensions

The new Urban Cruiser is at 4 365mm all if 370mm longer than its predecessor, resulting in more cabin space.

The wheelbase has increased by 100mm to 2 600mm. Ground clearance is up from 195mm to 210mm.

Colours

The car is available in seven colours: Luxe Red, Premium Liquid Silver, Shadow Grey, Mystic Pearl White, Jet Blue, Smoke Black and Shadow Black Pearl. The Luxe Red, Jet Blue, Premium Liquid Silver and Mystic Pearl White options are available with a black roof as part of the Xr bi-tone palette.

Urban Cruiser pricing

The range starts at R329 400 for the Xs. The two top-spec models are R347 400 for the manual and R369 900 for the automatic.

After-sales backup

Included in the price of every new Toyota Urban Cruiser is a comprehensive three-year/100 000km warranty and a four-services/60 000km service plan. Services are every 15 000km.