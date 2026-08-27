New Volkswagen T-Roc priced at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Initially, the T-Roc range will comprise three front-wheel drive models only.
Shown publicly at its annual product Indaba in February, Volkswagen officially confirmed pricing of the second generation T-Roc on the media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday, 27 August.
Fundamentals
Teased for the local market last week, the more sharply styled T-Roc moves away from the original model’s MQB platform to the uprated MQB Evo used by the Golf 8.5, with the following dimensions:
- Length: 4 373mm
- Wheelbase: 2 631mm
- Height: 1 562mm
- Width: 1 828mm
Measuring 122mm and 28mm longer respectively, and nine millimetres more in the case of the latter pair, the uptakes have also resulted in 20 litres more boot space for a total, in South African-spec, of 475 litres with the rear seats upright.
Proven powertain
Unlike European-spec that debuted 12 months ago, the South African T-Roc range will comprise three variants, all powered by the tried-and-tested 1.4 TSI engine as opposed to the newer 1.5 TSI Evo.
Producing the same 110kW/250Nm as before, and also in the Golf 8.5, the unit is paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, which replaces the seven-speed DSG. Drive is routed to the front wheels only.
Spec
On the model front, the Life starts the range off, with the following confirmed features:
- LED headlights;
- 16-inch or optional 17-inch alloy wheels;
- Black roof rails;
- Illuminated Volkswagen logo at the rear;
- Multi-function steering wheel;
- 10-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster;
- Ambient lighting;
- 10.4-inch infotainment system;
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
- Reserve camera; and
- Park Assist.
Moving up, the R-Line gets Varenna leather upholstery, the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, R-Line bumpers and door sills, 18-inch or optional 19-inch alloy wheels and electrically adjustable front sport seats.
Completing the range, the R-Line Black comes standard with the black style appearance package, 19-inch alloy wheels and more colours for the ambient lighting.
Options
Depending on the trim level, options include:
- Matrix I.Q, LED headlights;
- Illuminated front Volkswagen logo;
- Wireless smartphone charging pad;
- 12.9-inch infotainment display;
- Integrated satellite navigation;
- Panoramic sunroof;
- Massaging front seats;
- Harman Kardon sound system; and
- Head-Up Display.
The cost-option I.Q. Drive package comprises the following safety and driver assistance systems:
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Front Assist;
- Lane Keep Assist;
- Traffic Jam Assist;
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
- Exit Warning Assist; and
- Emergency Assist.
Price
- T-Roc 1.4 TSI Life Tiptronic – R599 900
- T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line Tiptronic – R689 900
- T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line Black Tiptronic – R709 900