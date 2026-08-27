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New Volkswagen T-Roc priced at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

27 August 2026

07:30 pm

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Initially, the T-Roc range will comprise three front-wheel drive models only.

New Volkswagen T-Roc South Africa price

Second generation T-Roc debuted at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (27 August). Picture: Charl Bosch

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Shown publicly at its annual product Indaba in February, Volkswagen officially confirmed pricing of the second generation T-Roc on the media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday, 27 August.

Fundamentals

Teased for the local market last week, the more sharply styled T-Roc moves away from the original model’s MQB platform to the uprated MQB Evo used by the Golf 8.5, with the following dimensions:

  • Length: 4 373mm
  • Wheelbase: 2 631mm
  • Height: 1 562mm
  • Width: 1 828mm
New Volkswagen T-Roc South Africa price
T-Roc line-up is topped by the depicted R-Line Black. Picture: Charl Bosch

Measuring 122mm and 28mm longer respectively, and nine millimetres more in the case of the latter pair, the uptakes have also resulted in 20 litres more boot space for a total, in South African-spec, of 475 litres with the rear seats upright.

Proven powertain

Unlike European-spec that debuted 12 months ago, the South African T-Roc range will comprise three variants, all powered by the tried-and-tested 1.4 TSI engine as opposed to the newer 1.5 TSI Evo.

Producing the same 110kW/250Nm as before, and also in the Golf 8.5, the unit is paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, which replaces the seven-speed DSG. Drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Spec

On the model front, the Life starts the range off, with the following confirmed features:

  • LED headlights;
  • 16-inch or optional 17-inch alloy wheels;
  • Black roof rails;
  • Illuminated Volkswagen logo at the rear;
  • Multi-function steering wheel;
  • 10-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster;
  • Ambient lighting;
  • 10.4-inch infotainment system;
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • Reserve camera; and
  • Park Assist.

Moving up, the R-Line gets Varenna leather upholstery, the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, R-Line bumpers and door sills, 18-inch or optional 19-inch alloy wheels and electrically adjustable front sport seats.

New Volkswagen T-Roc South Africa price
Interior represents a massive departure from the original T-Roc that had been on-sale globally since 2017. Picture: Charl Bosch

Completing the range, the R-Line Black comes standard with the black style appearance package, 19-inch alloy wheels and more colours for the ambient lighting.

Options

Depending on the trim level, options include:

  • Matrix I.Q, LED headlights;
  • Illuminated front Volkswagen logo;
  • Wireless smartphone charging pad;
  • 12.9-inch infotainment display;
  • Integrated satellite navigation;
  • Panoramic sunroof;
  • Massaging front seats;
  • Harman Kardon sound system; and
  • Head-Up Display.

The cost-option I.Q. Drive package comprises the following safety and driver assistance systems:

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  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Front Assist;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Traffic Jam Assist;
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
  • Exit Warning Assist; and
  • Emergency Assist.

Price

  • T-Roc 1.4 TSI Life Tiptronic – R599 900
  • T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line Tiptronic – R689 900
  • T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line Black Tiptronic – R709 900

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