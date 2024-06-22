PODCAST: New VW half-ton bakkie looms large for South Africa

VW's spiritual successor to the Caddy bakkie of old can help revive half-ton segment.

There might not have been a new VW bakkie on offer in the local half-ton segment for over two decades, but that could change in future.

Reports from Brazil suggest that Volkswagen has approved production of a new VW bakkie, to be called the Tarok, that will replace the outgoing Saveiro.

On this week’s Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring’s reporters discuss the importance of this model. And explain why, unlike the Saveiro, it might actually find its way to South Africa.

VW was a big player in the once-booming local half-ton bakkie market. The German manufacturer’s small bakkie was based on the Mk 1 Golf and was called the Caddy. But the bakkie was canned after the turn of the millennium, with the nameplate re-assigned to the small panel van.

Like the Mk 1 Golf, models of the original Caddy are highly sought-after cars on the cult scene these days. Many of them are proudly on display at the annual VDUB camp festival.

Many other half-tonners followed the VW Caddy into oblivion. The Nissan NP200 being the last of the lot that once included the likes of the Ford Bantam, Mazda Rustler, Fiat Strada, Proton Arena and Open Corsa/GM Utility.

New VW bakkie a leisure offering

While these were predominantly commercially orientated, the new VW bakkie is likely to also have a strong leaning towards leisure. It will likely only be offered in double cab body style and won’t be four-wheel drive.

This approach is what the Renault Oroch and another bakkie speculated to be based on the Toyota Corolla Cross is all about. The Oroch was under consideration for South Africa, while a Corolla Cross-based bakkie has been rumoured in addition to a “Junior Hilux” that has been mooted for some time.

The Oroch is based on the Renault Duster and was set to offered as a leisure-orientated double cab in Mzansi. But the French manufacturer’s local division found that it found be financially feasible.

The new VW bakkie will share a platform with the mystery small SUV VW’s plant in Kariega will build soon. Financial feasibility is key, as VW South Africa will have sell 20 000 units a year to make it work.