PODCAST: Nissan’s Renault Duster twin is huge for the carmaker

New SUV heading for Mzansi likely to feature same pair of powertrains as production sibling.

Nissan sales figures have not made great reading of late, but could all be about to change with the incoming Renault Duster-based SUV

The new SUV was seen undergoing testing in India, where it is built in Chennai. It is the production sibling of its sister brand’s Renault Duster and is set to be introduced next year.

Spy images from India suggest that the Nissan-badged SUV will feature a Nissan specific grille, model unique headlamps and different wheel arches.

Nissan-badged Renault Duster makes Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the importance of the new SUV for Nissan’s local operations. Speculation over its future has been rife since in the wake of the brand closing some of its production facilities.

The Japanese manufacturer’s local stock is at an unprecedented low after the discontinuation of the NP200 and NP300. The Rosslyn-built Navara’s sales have declined and the Indian-built Magnite compact crossover is the best thing going for them.

A good omen for the Nissan-badged Renault Duster must surely be the fact that the Nissan Magnite and its production twin the Renault Kiger are both performing well locally.

ALSO READ: Nissan’s incoming new Renault Duster twin spied for the first time

Duster engines likely to carry over

The current Duster was rolled out earlier this year with the biggest news that the 1.5-litre diesel engine was culled. This frugal oil-burner was one of its main selling points, but production of the mill was discontinued.

Instead, the Renault Duster is now offered in a choice of a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.3-litre is offered in a choice of seven-speed EDC (efficient dual clutch) or six-speed manual transmission. The 113kW of power and 250Nm go the front wheels. The mild-hybrid is only offered in six-speed manual guise which sends 96kW/230Nm to all four wheels.