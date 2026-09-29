Nürburgring tribute paying BMW M’s cars coming to South Africa

Of the six limited edition models paying their respects to the Green Hell's 100th anniversary, only three variants of each have been allocated to the local market.

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Nürburgring next year, BMW has released a series of commemorative M models bound for South Africa in limited numbers.

Three of each

Modelled on the M2, M3 sedan and Touring, M4 coupe and the sedan and Touring versions of the M5, the 100 Jahre Nürburgring Editions mainly receive bespoke touches inside and out, with no mechanical alterations having taken place.

Bar the M5, all models are otherwise finished in Nürburgring Green. Picture: BMW

While BMW hasn’t specified how many units will be produced globally, it did confirm that South Africa will be privy to three examples of each at an undisclosed price.

Commemorative exterior touches

Finished in a bespoke colour called Nürburgring Green in indirect reference to its nickname of the “Green Hell” coined by three-time Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart, all models also get an outline graphic of the ‘Ring on their doors, complete with “100” and “Nürburgring since 1927” logos.

Green wheel accents feature only on the M3 sedan, M3 Touring and the depicted M4. Picture: BMW

For the M2, M3 sedan and M5 sedan, the M carbon fibre roof has special M graphics, while the steel roof on the pair of Touring models receives the same additions.

Bespoke to the M3, M3 Touring and M4 are green accents on the wheels.

Inside

Inside, all 100 Jahre Nürburgring Editions receive an embroidered outline of the track on the front seat headrests, which comes in black on the pair of the M5s and in green on the M2, M3 sedan and Touring and M4.

A special 100-year plaque resides on the lid of the cupholders in front of the gear lever. Picture: BMW

Standard across all models is a black leather interior with green and white stitching, the M steering wheel trimmed in Alcantara with grey 12 o’clock marking and a special 100-year plaque on the cupholder lid in front of the gear lever.

Unique to the M2 are the M carbon bucket front seats, with the rest of the range seemingly being outfitted with the “normal” M Sport or Comfort front chairs.

No added power

As mentioned, no mechanical or dynamic changes have taken place, meaning unchanged power outputs across all models.

For the M2, this means 353kW/600Nm from the S58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine.

However, it remains unknown as to whether all three models will be equipped with the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox or the six-speed manual, which comes with a torque reduction of 50 Nm.

Depending on the model, and aside from the mentioned plaque, more subtle changes have taken place. Picture: BMW

In the pair of M3s and the M4, the same engine develops 390kW/650Nm, which goes to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel drive system through the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box.

Finally, the M5 combines the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with an 18.6-kWh battery pack that powers a single 145kW/280Nm electric motor housed within the eight-speed ‘box.

The result is a combined output of 535kW/1 000Nm, which allows for a top speed of 305 km/h and an all-electric range of 70 km.

Pricing unknown

As it stands, BMW South Africa hasn’t divulged any pricing details, which will most likely only be announced once the allocated models arrive either towards the end of the year or in 2027.