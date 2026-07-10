More affordable variant added to all-electric BMW iX2 range

South African market iX2 range now consists of two variants.
BMW has bolstered the all-electric iX2 range by adding a new entry-level derivative below the M Sport.
Spec sheet present and not
Simply called the iX2 eDrive 20, the new addition loses the M Sport appearance package, as well as the M Sport alloy wheels and M-specific interior trim pieces.
It still, however, has the following as the standard:
- 19-inch alloy wheels;
- illuminated Iconic Glow grille surround;
- adaptive LED headlights;
- panoramic glass sunroof;
- dual-zone climate control;
- electric front seats;
- 10.25-inch instrument cluster;
- imitation leather upholstery;
- wireless smartphone charging pad;
- 10.7-inch infotainment system;
- Head-Up Display;
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Lane Keep Assist;
- Park Assist;
- Lane Departure Warning
Same power
Proving motivation, the eDrive 20 uses the same 66.5-kWh battery pack as the M Sport, which powers a single electric motor on the front axle developing 150kW/250Nm.
BMW claims a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and an all-electric range of 470 km.
DC charging support is provided up to 130 kW, with a 22 kW on-board charging being standard.
Price
As with the M Sport, the eDrive 20’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.
- iX2 eDrive 20 – R1 300 000
- iX2 eDrive 20 M Sport – R1 330 000