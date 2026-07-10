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More affordable variant added to all-electric BMW iX2 range

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

10 July 2026

03:35 pm

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All-electric iX2 range now has two variants. Picture: BMW

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BMW has bolstered the all-electric iX2 range by adding a new entry-level derivative below the M Sport.

Spec sheet present and not

Simply called the iX2 eDrive 20, the new addition loses the M Sport appearance package, as well as the M Sport alloy wheels and M-specific interior trim pieces.

It still, however, has the following as the standard:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels;
  • illuminated Iconic Glow grille surround;
  • adaptive LED headlights;
  • panoramic glass sunroof;
  • dual-zone climate control;
  • electric front seats;
  • 10.25-inch instrument cluster;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • wireless smartphone charging pad;
  • 10.7-inch infotainment system;
  • Head-Up Display;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Park Assist;
  • Lane Departure Warning

Same power

Proving motivation, the eDrive 20 uses the same 66.5-kWh battery pack as the M Sport, which powers a single electric motor on the front axle developing 150kW/250Nm.

BMW claims a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and an all-electric range of 470 km.

DC charging support is provided up to 130 kW, with a 22 kW on-board charging being standard.

Price

As with the M Sport, the eDrive 20’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.

  • iX2 eDrive 20 – R1 300 000
  • iX2 eDrive 20 M Sport – R1 330 000

Read more on these topics

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) electric cars

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