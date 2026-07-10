More affordable variant added to all-electric BMW iX2 range

South African market iX2 range now consists of two variants.

BMW has bolstered the all-electric iX2 range by adding a new entry-level derivative below the M Sport.

Spec sheet present and not

Simply called the iX2 eDrive 20, the new addition loses the M Sport appearance package, as well as the M Sport alloy wheels and M-specific interior trim pieces.

It still, however, has the following as the standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

illuminated Iconic Glow grille surround;

adaptive LED headlights;

panoramic glass sunroof;

dual-zone climate control;

electric front seats;

10.25-inch instrument cluster;

imitation leather upholstery;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

10.7-inch infotainment system;

Head-Up Display;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Park Assist;

Lane Departure Warning

Same power

Proving motivation, the eDrive 20 uses the same 66.5-kWh battery pack as the M Sport, which powers a single electric motor on the front axle developing 150kW/250Nm.

BMW claims a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and an all-electric range of 470 km.

DC charging support is provided up to 130 kW, with a 22 kW on-board charging being standard.

Price

As with the M Sport, the eDrive 20’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.