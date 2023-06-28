Opel teases new model by debuting new badge ahead of EV switch

By Charl Bosch

One of the few manufactures, and indeed the only Stellantis marque that will have a presence at the IAA Mobility show in Munich in September, Opel has revealed not only a new corporate logo, but also a teaser believed to be that of a new model heading for the event.

New badge, move to EV

Set to become standard fare on all models in 2024, the Rüsselsheim brand’s latest take on its Blitz emblem shows a more prominent lighting blot in response to it becoming an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028.

At the same time, it also confirmed that its Vizor and Opel Compass frontal design, that forms of the “Bold and Pure” styling language, will be sharpened to create what head of design, Mark Adams, calls a “confident and modern look”.

New logo sports a more prominent Blitz lighting bolt. Image: Opel

“Our ‘Blitz’ is more relevant than ever before. It not only symbolises our commitment to the democratisation of innovation and mobility but also conveys our commitment to becoming a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028,” CEO Florian Huettl said in a statement.

All-electric Astra officially went on-sale in Europe this month. Image: Opel.

At the same time, Huettl remarked that a total of 15 electrified models are present in its global line-up, the most recent being the Astra Electric that develops 115kW/270Nm and allows for a range of 418 km.

Manta or Monza?

In addition to the new badge, Huettl hinted that a new model will be premiere in Munich, but stopped short of revealing any further details, saying only visitors “will be thrilled”.

Despite nothing else being known, speculation is that the new model will either be a concept previewing the replacement for the Insignia, or an indication of what the revived Manta could look like before it goes on-sale in 2025.

Manta has been tipped as one of the models Opel will preview in Munich. Image: favcars.com.

Reported two years ago as making a return in said year after bowing out in 1988, the Manta will, however, transition from a two-door coupe to a coupe-style crossover Ford is reportedly looking into for its modern-day take on the Capri tipped for reveal in 2024.

A third option is the Monza shown as a concept at the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show, and reported in 2020 as possibly heading for production in 2024, again as an electric crossover with a claimed range of 600 km and output of 294 kW.

More details soon

Although little is known at present, expectations are that Opel could soon provide details by way of teasers leading up to the wraps coming off on 5 September.

