Mystery Volkswagen Golf 8.5 GTI teased ahead of 31 May debut

Line-up placement between the standard GTI and incoming R could either wear the Clubsport 50 or Edition 50 moniker.

Pixeled teaser of the mystery GTI rounding the Nürburgring will become clear on 31 May. Screengrab from LinkedIn via motor1.com

Having remained surprisingly quiet since releasing the first teaser images of the facelift Golf 8.5 R in January, Volkswagen has dropped a new preview video of what appears to be the first special edition variant of the 8.5 GTI.

In-betweener

In apparent preview of what expect from the R, the single teaser clip, posted by Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer on his LinkedIn account, shows a Golf 8.5 GTI rounding the Karussell on the Nürburgring where the official launch will take place on 31 May in preparation for the Nürburgring 24 Hours later that day.

Despite the post containing no written details as to the model’s obvious differences from the GTI, closer inspection shows what appears to be wider intakes on the front bumper, black alloy wheels and a completely black lower air intake compared to the coloured outer surround of the GTI.

Clubsport 50 or Edition 50?

According to the motor1.com, who noticed the video first, the model could wear either the Clubsport 50 or Edition 50 nameplate in reference to the Golf’s 50th anniversary this year.

If indeed the former, chances are it could produce more than the Clubsport 45’s 221kW/400Nm, especially now that the standard GTI develops 195kW/370Nm.

As such, the Clubsport 50/Edition 50 is unlikely to trample on the 8.5 R that could receive a power bump from the current 235kW/420Nm, to the same 245kW/420Nm as the United States-only Golf 8 R 333 revealed last year.

Wolfsburg’s move away from manual transmissions in preparation for the all-electric Golf 9 in 2026 will see a seven-speed DSG being the only option for the newcomer.

Wait starts

For the moment , little else is known and open to speculation as to the moniker Volkswagen has selected, plus the amount of power the limited edition will produce.

With just over two weeks left, don’t be surprised if more details in the form of clearer teasers emerge before the wraps come off at the Green Hell at the end of this month.

