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Tyres perfect for crossovers and SUVs

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Compiled by Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

4 minute read

12 July 2026

06:00 am

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The new General Tire Grabber Cross A/S combines safe and competent on-road driving with gravel and off-road capability in one tyre.

General Tire

South African motorists are increasingly choosing Crossovers and SUVs that offer versatility for both everyday driving and weekend adventures. Picture: Supplied

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The Citizen Motoring attended the media launch of the new General Tire Grabber Cross A/S, a versatile and capable new all-season tyre that trades under the motto: “Fast roads, tough trails”.

This new tyre offers good handling on tar roads, protection against aquaplaning and high mileage. It also offers safe driving in all seasons, and good traction when venturing off-road.

Comfort and performance

“South African motorists are increasingly choosing Crossovers and SUVs that offer versatility for both everyday driving and weekend adventures. The Grabber Cross A/S has been developed by General Tire specifically for this growing segment.”

“The tyre combines the comfort, and performance, drivers expect on the road, with the durability and traction needed when venturing off the beaten track,” said Dustine Gascoyne, market manager of Continental Tyre South Africa.

General Tire
Exceptional on-road performance combined with reliable off-road capabilities. Picture: Supplied

Off-road capability

Designed for an 80/20 application (80 percent on-road driving, 20 percent off-road), the Grabber Cross A/S offers a stiff tread and a cut and chip resistant rubber compound.

This ensures that the tyre excels on gravel roads and more challenging off-road conditions, providing grip, driving confidence and enhanced puncture resistance.

On-road confidence

Despite its enhanced off-road capability there is no compromise when it comes to on-road driving. The Grabber Cross A/S delivers outstanding grip, aquaplaning resistance and wet braking performance on tar roads.

For the South African market, General Tire offers 32 sizes between 16 and 22 inches, and depending on the size, the Grabber Cross A/S is approved for speeds of up to 240km/h.

General Tire
Available in 32 sizes from 16 to 22 inches. Picture: Supplied

State of the art technology

As with several other products in the General Tire Grabber range, including the road-oriented Grabber GT Plus, the all-terrain Grabber AT3 and the more aggressive all-terrain Grabber ATX, as well as the extreme terrain Grabber X3, the Grabber Cross A/S incorporates General Tire’s latest technologies.

Duragen Technology uses thicker steel belts to provide added stability and protection in both on and off-road driving conditions.

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Comfort Balance Technology features a cushioned tread that isolates your vehicle from road disturbances. An acoustic tread pattern delivers a remarkably quiet, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

In the classification for the EU tyre label, the new Grabber Cross A/S achieves a rolling resistance rating of C or D depending on tyre size and specification, as well as a wet grip rating of C and a rolling noise rating of B.

The tyre also bears the “EV Compatible” logo on its sidewall. Certifying its suitability for electric vehicles.

General Tire
Hexagonal blocks with biting edges provide traction on loose surfaces. Picture: Supplied

Local manufacturing

Several of the sizes of the new Grabber Cross A/S range are produced at the Continental Tyre South Africa plant in Gqeberha.

This has been a key part of the automotive manufacturing industry in the Nelson Mandela Bay area since 1947.

As with the rest of the General Tire range, the Grabber Cross A/S is now available through most well-known tyre dealers across the country.

Read more on these topics

Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) tyres

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