Changan set to introduce battery electric duo – Nevo Q05 & Lumin

In Chongqing, China, we were given a brief drive in two battery electric cars that are set to touch down locally in 2027.

With Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) sales on the rise in South Africa, and with most of the growth in the budget segment inhabited by the likes of BYD’s Dolphin Surf and Geely’s E2, sensibly priced offerings from Changan should be well received.

Changan Nevo Q05

The Changan Nevo Q05 is a compact SUV that is said to be aimed at urban families and daily commuters who want a usable electric range, suitable tech and interior space without luxury brand type pricing.

Battery charging and range

While final details will be confirmed closer to the car’s launch date in 2027, the Changan Nevo Q05 is said to come with a 51.9kWh LFP battery that is claimed to offer to 506km as per the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC).

Battery range is enough for the average commuter to get to work and back. Picture: Supplied

But we all know that CLTC is always a bit optimistic. And a real-world range of over 400km should be on the cards, no problem. This is more than enough for the average commuter to get to work and back for most of the week without having to stress about range.

The Changan Nevo Q05 offers fast public DC charging that will allow a 30% to 80% top-up in just 15 minutes. AC home charging will typically take between six and eight hours.

Power and torque

Power comes from a single front mounted electric motor delivering 120kW of power and 190Nm of torque. With a claimed 0-100km/h of 10.9-seconds. And a top speed of 160km/h. The Changan Nevo Q05 can be considered brisk in an urban environment, rather than fast.

The Changan Lumin we are likely to get will offer up 35kW of power and 85Nm of torque. Picture: Supplied

Changan Lumin

The Changan Lumin is a compact hatch that will bring even more affordability to the battery electric segment in South Africa. The Changan execs were hinting that this car will land as the country’s cheapest EV when it also gets here in 2027.

Top speed

It’s a quirky looking little thing that you just know will only really be happy in and around town or the suburbs. Especially when you consider that its top speed is only around 100km/h. And this only comes along after 28 seconds.

The Changan execs were hinting that this car will land as South Africa’s cheapest EV. Picture: Supplied

Power and charging specs

The Changan Lumin we are likely to get will offer up to 35kW of power and 85Nm of torque, and come fitted with a 27.9kWh battery.

A CLTC range of 301km is quoted. But again, anything over 200km will be considered the right number for real-world driving.

DC fast public charging of 40kW will see the battery go from 30% to 80% in roughly 30 to 35 minutes. AC home charging is set at 3.3kW, and then you are looking at around 7 to 9 hours.