Mitsubishi commences teasing production XFC due on 10 August

By Charl Bosch

Mitsubishi has officially commenced teasing an all-new SUV confirmed for unveiling at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show on 10 August.

New ASX

Said to be designed specifically for key ASEAN markets, the newcomer is expected to replace the aging ASX and will effectively become the production version of the XFC Concept showcased at last year’s Vietnam Motor Show.

ALSO READ: ‘Real’ Mitsubishi ASX replacement previewed by XFC Concept

Not destined for Europe, whose ASX debuted last year as a rebadged version of the Renault Captur, the production XFC will have a ground clearance of 222mm, Mitsubishi’s rally-honed Active Yaw Control system and no less than four driving modes; Wet, Normal, Gravel and Mud.

Six new models

Billed as being the “best-suited buddy for an exciting life” and one which “uplifts the owner’s everyday life with its stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling”, the XFC will become Mitsubishi’s third out of six models to debut in 2023 as part of its Challenge 2025 strategy announced back in March.

XFC, pictured here in concept form, is expected to eventually replace the now 13-year old ASX. Image: Mitsubishi.

Past of an extensive 16 model roll-out, the automaker has so far detailed the tiny Japan-only Delica Mini kei car, the mentioned European ASX and the revived Colt hatch spun-off the facelift Ranaut Clio.

Based on the provided teaser, the rear won’t be as dramatically toned down as expected from the concept. Image: Mitsubishi.

The brand will complete its expansion, for this year at least, when it unveils a hybrid/electric version of the Xpander MPV on a still to-be-confirmed date and, on the 26th of this month, the all-new Triton bakkie.

Yamaha sound

Despite not divulging any powertrain details, or indeed what the interior looks like, the XFC will become the recipient of a brand-new sound system developed specifically for it by Yamaha.

Interior is expected to feature small revisions for the production model. Image: Mitsubishi.

Replacing long-time audio partner Rockford Fosgate outright, the system adjusts the volume and quality automatically based on the relative speed, “thereby delivering lively bass and clear mid and high tones even when driving on a rough surface”.

Besides the audio, the XFC will receive Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield styling language and a comprehensively redesigned interior as previewed by the concept.

More soon

In addition to the ASEAN region, the XFC could also replace the ASX in South Africa and Australia, though at present, no confirmation pertaining to both markets has been made.

While still more than a month away, expectations are that will more details, in the form of teasers, will become prevalent throughout much of July.

NOW READ: New Triton and Colt coming as Mitsubishi divulges new models