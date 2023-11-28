Promise soon delivered? Detailed Proton S70 revealed

Promised for South Africa, the S70, if still on the table, looks unlikely to debut before the end of 2023.

Unveiled, along with select details earlier this month, Proton has now fully divulged price and specification of its new S70 in Malaysia.

Positioned above the Saga and Persona in its sedan line-up, thereby also becoming its flagship three-box model, the S70 additionally rates as the fourth after the X50, X70 and X90 SUVs to be spun-off of a model form parent company Geely, the Emgrand.

Dimensions

Based on Geely’s B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA), the S70’s dimensions are an overall length of 4 602 mm, height of 1 466 mm, width of 1 809 mm and wheelbase of 2 627 mm.

Surprisingly not revealed by Proton, the S70’s boot capacity is expected to match that of the Emgrand at 500-litres with the rear seats up.

Differing aesthetically from the Emgrand by means of the Proton logo on the subtly tweaked grille and Proton script as opposed to the Geely lettering underneath the LED light bar on the bootlid, the interior has also been changed to feature a new gear lever and the Skoda-esque Proton specific steering wheel.

Standard turbo three-cylinder

Touted as an “exciting driving” proposition, the S70’s biggest difference from the Emgrand is a swap in power from the normally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, to the turbocharged 1.5 T-GDI three-cylinder developed by sister brand, Volvo.

Used in the XC40 as well as the X50, X70 and X90, the unit has, however, been retuned to produce 110kW/226Nm as opposed to the previously reported 130kW/255Nm.

Regardless though, drive is still channelled to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. No performance or fuel consumption details were revealed.

Spec

Reportedly tested over 1.2-million km as a means of optimising the chassis for Malaysian market conditions, the S70 range spans four trim levels, Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X, with the main differences being equipment and choice of colours.

Commencing the range, the Executive’s spec sheet comprises 16-inch alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, five USB ports and a four-speaker sound system, as well as:

cruise control;

electric mirrors;

keyless entry;

all around electric windows;

multi-function steering wheel;

push-button start;

rear air-conditioning vents;

remote engine start;

rear parking sensors;

six airbags;

Hill Hold Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Lane Change Assist

Upping the ante, the Premium swaps the halogen headlights for LEDs, the fabric seats for leatherette upholstery and the urethane clad steering wheel for an imitation leather surround.

Also, standard is a rear armrest, folding electric mirrors, automatic climate control, a reverse camera and front parking sensors.

Higher-end models are outfitted as standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment system plus a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Image: Proton

Effectively the range’s top model as a panoramic sunroof on the Flagship X serves as its sole distinguish feature, the Flagship boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment system with voice control, two additional speakers for a total of six, and integrated satellite navigation.

The list of items further includes;

10.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

tyre pressure monitor;

wireless smartphone charger;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Forward Collision Warning Alert;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

360-degree camera system;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Centering Control

While a drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Normal, Comfort and Sport are standard across the range, neither of the infotainment systems, for now, feature Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

As for colours, the S70 comes in a choice of seven, reserved for specific trim levels. In this instance, only Snow White and Space Grey can be had across all four variants.

On the Premium and Flagship, Armour Silver and Passion Red have additionally been added, with Marine Blue and Teal Bayou Green exclusive to the Flagship and Flagship X. Finally, Quartz Black completes the selection limited to the Flagship X.

South Africa waits..

Set to enter production before year-end at Proton’s Tanjong Malim plant, pricing for the S70 kicks-off at RM 73 800 (R295 512) for the Executive and finishes at RM 94 800 (R379 601) for the Flagship X.

Claimed boot space is 500-litres with the rear seats up. Image: Proton

For now, remains to be seen whether the S70 will still becoming to South Africa after Proton’s confirmation at its market re-launch last year that it will be bringing two sedans and a third SUV to market before 2023.

While the latter has subsequently happened in the shape of the X90, only the Saga has been launched so far, which could result in the S70 only becoming available in 2024 should it still be on the table for local market introduction.

Additional information from paultan.org.

