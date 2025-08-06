JLR South Africa prices returning Carbon-clad Range Rover Sport

Return of the Carbon edition after five years sees it replacing the SV Edition Two and to some extent, the SV Black Edition.

The range-topping version of the previous generation, JLR has revived the Carbon edition for the latest generation Range Rover Sport which, once again, becomes the range’s top spec variant.

House of SV

Seemingly replacing the SV Black that premiered last month, the Carbon is the work of JLR’s SV Bespoke division, hence the newcomer’s official moniker being SV Carbon.

Based on the normal SV, which replaced the supercharged SVR, the SV Carbon gains bespoke cosmetic and interior changes, with the drivetrain and mechanicals being unchanged.

Carbon touches

As per its name, the Carbon’s aesthetic additions comprise carbon twill weave detailing, an exposed carbon fibre bonnet as an option, the carbon exterior pack as standard, anodised black brake calipers and the active exhaust system with quad outlets.

The quad outlet exhaust system and 23-inch alloy wheels are standard fitments. Image: JLR

Also standard are 23-inch alloy wheels, though buyers can choose from a range of designs, including a lightweight 23-inch carbon option.

Finally, the optional carbon ceramic brakes bring a choice of four colours for the brake calipers; black, yellow, blue or bronze.

Inside

Inside, and as with the now discontinued SV Edition Two, the Carbon offers a choice of four themes.

Apart from fabric choices, colours and veneers, the Carbon’s basic interior is unchanged from the normal SV. Image: JLR

Amounting to the decorative inserts and material of the Windsor leather seats, the options comprise Ebony, Ebony and Rosewood, Ebony and Light Cloud, and a leather-free option called Ebony and Cinder Grey.

SV Performance seats can be had in four trim finishes, including a leather-free option. Image: JLR

SV illuminated treadplates, forged carbon inserts with a twill finish on the headrests of the seats and dashboard, and what SV Bespoke calls Moonlight Chrome detailing rounds the interior’s additions off.

Up front

As mentioned, no dynamic changes have been to the Carbon’s chassis, meaning the continual inclusion of the 6D Adaptive dampers, the Active Torque Vectoring system, All-Wheel Steering and the Active Locking Differential.

On the power front, the status quo continues unchanged with outputs of 467kW/750Nm from the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8.

Connected to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels, the Sport SV Carbon will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and hit a limited top speed of 290 km/h.

Similar to its siblings, it also gets the Dynamic Launch Mode system that adds an additional 50 Nm for a few seconds.

Price

Making its official world debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this weekend as part of Monterey Car Week, the Sport SV Carbon is now available for ordering in South Africa, priced from R3 822 300, which includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

