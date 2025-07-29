Toyota’s 2027 small bakkie could be Corolla Cross or RAV4 based

Still unnamed junior sibling of the Hilux will be a unibody offering and possibly offer only hybrid powerplants.

Concept EPU is said to have provided a preview of Toyota’s incoming 2027 small bakkie. Image: Toyota

Toyota’s long rumoured small bakkie, said to be based on the Corolla Cross, remains on track for arrival in 2027 despite little still being known.

Getting there

First mentioned in 2022 by senior Toyota executives in United States as an entry-level offering below the Stateside sibling of the Hilux, the Tacoma, the still unnamed model has also been rumoured as possibly being based on the underpinnings of the RAV4, with power coming solely from hybrid powertrains.

“If there’s a customer that needs a rugged, smaller body-on-frame vehicle, we can consider that, but if it’s more for urban use and less extreme off-road, then it would make more sense to use the TNGA unibody platform,” Toyota Group North America Vice-President of Product Planning and Strategy, Cooper Ericksen, told MotorTrend at the time.

Hilux Champ will be in complete contrast to the “Corolla Cross” bakkie. Image: carscoops.com via Top Gear Philippines.

A departure from the Hilux Champ/Hilux Rangga that uses the current Hilux and Fortuner’s IMV 0 platform, the “Corolla Cross bakkie” will either use the TNGA-C platform, or, should it be based on the RAV4, the larger TNGA-K that also underpins the Camry and current Lexus models.

South America first?

Therefore, becoming a unibody product similar to the Ford Maverick, Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz in the States, as well as the Ram Rampage, Chevrolet Montana and Fiat Toro in Brazil, a trademark submission for the Stout name is known to have been submitted in Argentina where production could take place for Latin American markets.

Corolla Cross has long been rumoured as providing the base for Toyota’s incoming small bakkie. Image: Toyota

Supposedly previewed by the electric EPU Concept shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show two years ago, the most recent report alleged that Brazil had been given the go ahead at the Sorocaba Plant in the state of São Paulo for the start of production.

New RAV4 has emerged another option to provide the base for the small bakkie. Image: Toyota North America

According to the newest findings by Automotive News, the bakkie remains part of Toyota’s plans, with 2027 still being mentioned as the year of the reveal.

The opposition

Despite the comparison with the Corolla Cross, whose biggest powertrain displaces 2.0-litres with or without hybrid assistance, the supposed link-up with the RAV4 could yield a maximum displacement of 2.5-litres, as well as a plug-in hybrid option.

Ford Maverick has been a runaway success since debuting in the USA four years ago. Image: Ford

Showcased back in May, the new sixth generation RAV4 makes exclusive use of hybrid propulsion, with respective outputs of 166 kW and 174 kW, and 235 kW for the plug-in hybrid.

Santa Cruz has, reportedly, not been garnering the offset Hyundai had hoped for. Image: Hyundai

By comparison, the smash-hit Maverick can be had with either a conventional 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol or a self-charging 2.5-litre hybrid, while the Santa Cruz omits electrification completely by offering its own 2.5-litre unit with or without turbocharging.

Completely the opposite is the Ridgeline, which uses a normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 as its only option.

More soon

Given the gradual emergence of rumours and speculative reports over the last three years, expect more to become apparent heading into 2026.

