(WATCH) Jetour G700 makes waves at Yanqi Lake in Beijing

The CItizen had the opportunity to see the Jetour G700 fording at Yanqi lake in Beijiing, showing off it's amphibious abilities.

Jetour international hosted its annual media conference as part of the Beijing Motor Show last month.

Media partners of Jetour had the opportunity to test drive some of its latest hybrid models such as the G700 that will be coming to South Africa in the second quarter of 2027, and the plugin hybrid (PHEV) T2 i-DM launched in April.

We also drove the Soueast S08 DM-i, is another subsidiary of Chery and the company that owns the factory where Jetours are built.

Soueast will also be entering the South African market in 2027, but the company did not confirm which models it plans to launch.

These three vehicles were very different although they fall under the same group, with the G700, a large SUV, being the more premium of the three.

Of the three vehicles, the T2 i-DM was my favourite SUV to drive. Although it is smaller than the G700, the handling and the performance resonates with me.

I also like the styling of the T2, being a smaller, more compact SUV.

A Jetour T2 i-DM at the Jetour media conference in Beijing. Picture: Shaun Holland

But that doesn’t take away from the more premium feel of the G700 that has the ability to compete with larger premium SUVs on the market.

The future is electric

In South Africa we have a huge outdoor/camping culture and many South Africans modify their vehicles to take on the rough terrain.

In the past it has always been about who has the biggest bakkie with the most torque.

But since the fuel price increase over the last two months, diesel has become extremely expensive and this has caused a change in the mindset of people internationally, forcing us to look for ways to save every penny we can.

With the PHEV technology that Jetour is introducing, I think this is a major step in the right direction by driving our future and creating a platform for consumers to travel worldwide.

I am also impressed at how Jetour is building its brand around the travel lifestyle and somewhat creating a glamping experience built around its vehicles, using accessories you can find at the Jetour dealership instead of aftermarket accessories.

A Jetour F700 bakkie, featuring a tent and motorbike stand on display at China Auto Show in Beijing. Picture: Shaun Holland

Jetour is the only brand that I have seen with such a wide range of accessories that meet the whole family’s needs.

From coolers that fit into your boot are powered by the 12-volt source in the boot, to improved suspension components such as adjustable coil overs and even toy cars for the kids to play with.

These products may also influence your wife, who might not like camping, to go camping because the accessories make the outdoor life more glamorous.

I can’t wait to see more of these outdoor products in South Africa. Well done Jetour on the direction you are taking, you are the first brand I see that has been doing this.

Is it a boat? Is it a car? No it’s a G700

Video: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

I am not sure if you guys know what fording is? And no, I am not speaking about the other car brand.

When I was told we would be seeing a G700 fording experience, I did some research.

Fords are generally shallow stream beds and low banks. Vehicles such as cars and trucks can drive through them provided the water is low enough.

If you guys watch Ultimate Trucker on Discovery channel you would have seen that trucks often need to cross rivers or fords.

A fording demonstration event at Yangzi lake was absolutely amazing, I didn’t get the opportunity to go into the car during the fording experience, but it was absolutely marvelous to see.

I like what the Jetour team was saying about why they created this feature.

It’s not a feature one will use to cross the ocean from Morocco to Spain, which is only a 13-14km span by the way… this feature was created to help save lives in life threatening situations such as floods.

Especially in Africa where we often have floods and people lose their lives when they try to cross rivers, this is a product that emergency service and fire and rescue teams will find useful.

I am looking forward to seeing how Jetour and Soueast will drive our future, specifically with some of the other models in their stable such as the F700 and S10 that was on display at the show.

The technology and innovation from these two brands are ground breaking and with Jetour announcing it will start producing models in South Africa, when they take over the Nissan, Rosslyn plant, the future looks bright for the Chinese carmaker.

IN PICTURES: 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition