Volkswagen T-Cross’ EV replacement set to be called ID.2X

Until now simply known as the ID.2all SUV, the newcomer will make its now confirmed premiere at the IAA in Munich in September.

ID.2all SUV will make its public showing in September as the now renamed ID.2X. Image: Volkswagen

First alluded to as facing the axe two years ago by 2026, Volkswagen Brand Passenger Vehicle CEO, Thomas Schäfer, has added more fuel to the fire of the imminent departure of the T-Cross in favour of the all-electric ID.2all SUV.

ID.2X it will be

Showcased towards the end of 2023 in a single teaser image, the ID.2all SUV has been the topic of speculation as no further details, bar its 2026, emerged throughout 2024.

Set to share the MEB Entry platform with the ID.2all hatch that looks set to debut later this year as the EV replacement for the Polo in Europe, the SUV now looks certain to debut earlier than expected according to a newly uncovered social media post by Schäfer.

Citing the former Volkswagen South Africa boss’ LinkedIn’s page, carsguide.com.au reports that a version of the ID.2all SUV will be shown at the IAA in Munich in September badged as the renamed ID.2X.

Electric ID.2all will make its long delayed unveiling later this year as the eventual EV replacement for the Polo in Europe. Image: Volkswagen

The ‘X’ all but confirming the newcomer’s crossover standing, the ID.2X will seemingly go into mass production early next year instead of only being revealed then before going on-sale later in the year.

Timeline of end

Likely to have the same 450 km projected range as the ID.2all that will premiere before it, the ID.2X will, suggestively, be marked initially only in Europe as the successor to the T-Cross, whose future first came to speculation following the mentioned report of its axing in Spain in 2023.

T-Cross will meet its end later this year or in early 2026 as focus shifts towards the all-electric ID.2X. Image: Volkswagen

According to motor.es, the T-Cross’ discontinuation in 2025 would be followed by the Tiago in 2027 as part of Wolfsburg’s ongoing move towards electrification before 2030.

While sales of the Polo, supposed to have ended on the Old Continent last year, looks set to continue until 2026 or possibly 2027, the one-and-only facelift handed to the T-Cross in 2023 will be its last as unlike its hatch sibling, the relaxing of the Euro 7 emissions regulations seemingly hasn’t resulted in Volkswagen approving a prolonged stay beyond 2025.

Watch this space

On-track to be priced above the ID.2all that enter the European market as a projected €25 000 (R482 439), the ID.2X is anticipated to be teased in greater detail over the next few months until its official showing in September.

