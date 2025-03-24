Toyota Corolla Cross leads uprise of new energy vehicles in Mzansi

Combination of petrol engine and electrical system results in big savings at the fuel pumps.

The Toyota Corolla Cross is South Africa’s best-selling SUV and hybrid vehicle while ranking as the second best-selling passenger vehicle.

There are several reasons for this, but the main one in our opinion is that it is so light on fuel. Without making a fuss about being a New Energy Vehicle, this Corolla Cross just gets the job done of saving you big at the petrol pumps.

The the Durban-built crossover’s 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine with a bit of hybrid battery assistance produces 90kW of power and 143Nm of torque from. The best part is that you don’t have to worry about plugging in anywhere to charge. Or about when it switches between electric vehicle (EV) or a fuel-sipping car.

Corolla Cross a frugal sipper

The sizeable SUV-based Corolla Cross has enough go for any daily driving situation, returning an average of only 5.5 litres per 100km.

The even better part is that if you spend more time in traffic commuting or doing the school run as most of us do, this number can drop down even further thanks to the clever use of the electricity supplied by the battery.

The shift to New Energy Vehicles is on the rise and this is what WesBank, the country’s leading provider of innovative vehicle and asset solutions had to say about this trend: “The automotive landscape is shifting globally, and South Africa is no exception. The rise of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) is driven by several factors, including environmental concerns and the call for cleaner transportation, fuel price volatility, stricter emission regulations, as well as advances in battery technology, electric motors and charging infrastructure.”

Mzansi warms up to NEVs

The benefits of NEVs include reduced running and maintenance costs, smooth and quiet driving and environmental friendliness.

The mass adoption of NEVs remains constrained in South Africa due to various barriers. These include high purchase prices, limited public charging infrastructure and range anxiety. But there has been a noticeable increase in the number of NEVs sold locally.

With the Toyota Corolla Cross leading the charge, NEV sales in 2024 showed significant growth, with a total of 15 611 units finding new homes. This accounts for 3% of the total new vehicle market, a notable increase over the 1.47% market share of 2023.

As technology advances, charging infrastructure expands, and more affordable models are introduced, NEVs will be seen increasingly as a viable mobility option by car buyers in South Africa. Its important to understand the different types of NEVs in order to make informed decisions.

Know you new energy vehicles

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)

These vehicles – like the Corolla Cross – combine an internal combustion engine (ICE) with an electric motor and battery. The battery is recharged through regenerative braking and the engine itself. Ideal for everyday commuters who seek fuel savings. Or those hesitant to fully switch to electric. HEVs offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, especially in city driving.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)

PHEVs also combine an ICE with an electric motor and battery, but they can be plugged in to recharge. They offer a longer electric-only range than HEVs, allowing for emission-free short trips. PHEVs are best suited for those who want electric driving for daily commutes. With the flexibility of an ICE for longer journeys.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs)

BEVs are powered solely by an electric motor and battery. They offer a quiet, smooth driving experience, while producing zero tailpipe emissions. BEVs are perfect for environmentally conscious drivers, urban commuters, and those with access to home charging.