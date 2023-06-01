Volvo EX30 teased again with coupe looks and uncluttered interior

By Charl Bosch

Volvo has continued its teaser campaign of the EX30 by revealing not only more details, but also the clearest images yet of the junior sibling of the EX90.

Coupe looks

Set to fully reveal itself on 7 June, the latest depictions confirms the EX30 has being a coupe-styled SUV with a lowered roofline derived from the C40 Recharge.

The lowered roofline and overall appearance bearing a similarity to the erstwhile Audi A2 as well, the images additionally confirms the presence of a spilt taillight design in a vertical arrangement; the upper half comprising bar shaped LEDs and the lower section spread-out in a C-shaped motif similar to C40.

Besides a smaller rear window, the still blacked-out tailgate appears unchanged aesthetically from the C40 and EX90, while the just visible alloy wheels feature a design unsurprisingly derived from the latter.

Coupe roofline similar to the C40 Recharge but curiously also the Audi A2. Image: Volvo

Also teased is the front, revealing the last iteration of the signature T-shaped Thor’s Hammer LED headlight plus a more ovoid wheel arch design not dissimilar to that of the Jaguar I-Pace.

Recycled interior

Unseen until now, the final image centres around the interior that will have materials and veneers made from 75% recycled polyester, denim and wool on the dashboard, seats and doors. In addition, 17% of the various plastics used inside in the EX30 are also recycled.

Available with the same Nordico seat upholstery as the EX90 made largely out of recycled plastic bottles, the EX30, despite its lowered roof, “will have a feeling of space” according to Volvo, plus “the best elements of Scandinavian design” as per its head of interior design, Lisa Reevs.

As such, the provided image shows a concave dashboard design on the passenger’s side, vertical air vents and intended splatters, likely pertaining to the recycled materials, at the base of the dash.

No need to get physical

Also visible is a brand-new portrait-style 12.3-inch infotainment system outfitted with the latest Google Android operating system, over-the-air updates, 5G and wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.

The system’s inclusion sees the EX30 doing away with all physical buttons and switches now located either within the infotainment system, or at the base of the screen in a touch-sensitive manner.

“On the single screen, key driving information such as speed and charge levels are positioned prominently at the top, with navigation, media and controls easily visible and accessible below. We also include a contextual bar that gives you the most relevant functions for your needs at any time,” Volvo’s Head of Unser Experience, Tom Stovicek, said.

Interior has been relieved of all physical switchgear now contained within the new 12.3-inch infotainment system. Image: Volvo.

Despite not being depicted, the EX30 will have what Volvo calls an “extremely versatile” centre console complete with a slide-out cupholder tray at the top, and a deeper storage area at the bottom.

As the teaser shows, the console won’t house a traditional gear lever, dial or toggle switch for the transmission as the selector has been moved to the steering column.

The final highlight is the Harman Kardon sound system that has had its speakers clustered together in order to “fill the entire cabin” while working in conjunction with the soundbar integrated below the windscreen.

According to Volvo, the design negates the need for speakers within the doors, which translates to better storage space and, therefore, a more commodious cabin.

EV hardware

Confirmed to ride on the same Scalable Production Architecture 2 (SPA2) platform as the EX90, the EX30 will be an all-electric affair as per Volvo switching to 100% plugged-in propulsion before 2030.

The EV powertrain is, however, expected to produce less than the 380kW/910Nm made by the EX90, though potentially more than the 300kW/660Nm made by the XC40 Recharge P8 and C40 Recharge.

Time ticking

With less than a week left before its world reveal, expect Volvo to likely avail one last snippet of info with accompanying teasers before removing the covers fully next week Wednesday.

