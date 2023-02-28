Replacement of Atos? Hyundai Ai3 spied revealing some skin

Charl Bosch

The likely successor, in South Africa if approval is given, to the Hyundai Atos is gaining momentum ahead of its unveiling later this year.

Ghosting Casper

On track to serve as the brand’s entry-level SUV/crossover below the Venue, the internally named Ai3 has once again be spotted testing and while it will sit above the even tinier Casper in South Korea, outside of its home market, it will fill the position below the Venue as a result of Hyundai India describing the Casper as too small for that market.

Compared to the Casper, which measures 3 595 mm in overall length, the Ai3 will have a reported 100 mm added to its length, while still complying with India’s sub-four metre regulations.

In publishing images of the disguised prototype undergoing testing, Rushlane reveals a look similar to the Casper, but with a distinct less cutesy appearance as a result of not only the increased length, but potentially also more width and height.

Indeed, Autocar India, after snapping the Ai3 in an underground parking area last year, reported that the wheelbase will be extended by 50 mm to 2 450 mm in order to better headroom, legroom and boot capacity.

Casper reflection

Visible underneath the disguise is the same split headlight arrangement as the Casper, sporty alloy wheels likely to measure around 15 or 16-inches, roof rails and a mesh pattern grille.

Inside, the still unseen interior is expected to be similar to that of the Casper, albeit with a number of adaptions to suite Indian market preferences.

Underneath, the Ai3 will use the platform from the Grand i10 Nios and newly updated European i10, but, as evident by its size, not the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine despite Rushlane claiming otherwise.

Ai3 will be longer and wider than the Casper it will sit above in Hyundai’s global line-up.

Instead, it is expected to offer the normally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 49kW/96Nm and the bigger 1.2-litre four-cylinder that develops 62kW/118Nm.

Expect the same transmissions as the Grand i10 Nios as well, namely a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated (AMT).

Should South Africa get it?

As mentioned, the significance of the Ai3 is that it could replace the Atos once the model known as the Santro in India exits South Africa come next month or April.

Expect more clarity to emerge once the Ai3 makes its official debut later this year – the exact date being unknown at present.

