Not so fast: Ford Fiesta tipped to return as future EV

By Charl Bosch

Despite bringing the curtain down on the Fiesta last week after what had been 47 years, Ford has reportedly not dismissed the idea of bringing the moniker back at a later stage as an electric vehicle.

Production over…

Last week Friday (7 July), the final Fiesta, which received mild-hybrid assistance in 2020 as part of a mid-life refresh, departed the Cologne Plant in Germany that served as the sole facility to have made all seven generations since 1976.

It’s end coming as a result of declining B-segment hatch sales and Dearborn’s move towards electrification, the now former Fiesta facility will be retooled as one of the key EV factories Ford of Europe will utilise for production of amongst others, the Explorer EV SUV.

… or not?

According to the latest claim by Automotive News Europe though, Ford of Europe’s General Manager, Martin Sander, said it is “exploring opportunities” into possibly producing an entry-level electric vehicle that will directly replace the Fiesta once its EV operations commence in full.

“We are looking into Fiesta as an exercise for the whole organisation to understand what it would take to be competitive and make a profit with an electric small car,” the publication quoted him as saying.

“Small vehicles like the Fiesta are not the heartland of Ford Motor Company. We have a global approach. Our first question is: How can we build products that work globally for Ford in North America, Europe and other parts of the world? This is the exercise we are doing now”.

Volkswagen tie-up?

Although declining to comment further, Sander let slip that Ford hasn’t ruled-out making use of its partnership with Volkswagen that has so far resulted in the Explorer EV being based on Wolfsburg’s MEB platform.

“Nothing has been decided, but I don’t want to rule that out,” Sander said, adding that an emphasis on smaller vehicles is more complex for Ford as “we don’t have the scale of the Volkswagen Group”.

ID.2all’s MEB Entry platform could provide the base for the EV “Fiesta”. Image: Volkswagen.

Should approval be given, speculation has alleged that the electric Fiesta will become the twin of the Volkswagen ID.2all that debuted in near production guise in March this year.

The replacement for the Polo that will bow-out next year, the ID.2all’s MEB Entry platform has been tipped as the most likely option for Ford, who will additionally end production of the Focus in 2025.

On the thought of rebadging, Sander stated, “it’s easy to spin off a derivative with very limited investment in order to make it a little more suitable for a certain part of the world. That is clearly part of our plan. But we will not create a [passenger] vehicle only for Europe”.

Names tipped to return

Besides the latest rumours surrounding the Fiesta, speculation is rife that the Capri will be making a return in 2024 based on the MEB platform, and with the same outputs as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

Other monikers named as possibly being revived include the Falcon, Sierra and even the Cortina, although at present, none have been confirmed outright.

