WATCH: Sneak peek of Suzuki Victoris that could head for SA [VIDEO]

Japanese brand commits to diverse new energy solutions, including flex fuel and gas.

The Citizen Motoring got a sneak peek at the brand-new Suzuki Victoris at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on Wednesday, although it has not yet been confirmed for South Africa.

Built by Maturi Suzuki in India, the Victoris slots in below the Grand Viitara and the Brezza in its home market. It rides on the same Suzuki-developed Global C platform as the GV, but is at 4 360mm 15mm longer than its sibling and at 1 665mm, it is 10mm higher.

At the front, the Victoris sports a much flatter grille than the GV, with a body colour bumper splitting the top grille and a lower air intake.

A lightbar also connects the taillights like on the Grand Vitara, but it features individual light blocks instead of a solid strip. The taillights clusters curve downwards on the rear corner of the Suzuki Victoris., unlike the Grand Vitara’s straight extension past the tailgate line.

New energy powertrains

On the inside, the new SUV features a restyled dashboard, new centre console, digital instrument cluster and upgraded materials. The top spec model revealed in India last month features 10.1-inch infotainment system, 5.1 Dolby Atmos sound system, ambient lighting and ventilated wireless phone charger.

The Suzuki Victoris at the Japan Mobility Show rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

In its home market, the Suzuki Victoris is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance like the flagship local Grand Vitara. It produces 76kW of power and 139Nm of torque and offered in five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The range also includes a self-charging hybrid. This version combines a 1.5-litre engine and electric motor and battery pack for a system total of 68kW/122Nm.

Top notch safety

The models shown in Tokyo forms part of Suzuki’s vision of future diversification to which they confirmed their commitment to at the show. In addition to the brand’s electric development, the Victoris on show runs on compressed biomethane gas. A Fronx alongside it runs on what the brand calls flex fuel, a combination of petrol and ethanol. There was also a hydrogen-powered motorcycle on display.

The Suzuki Victoris on display in Tokyo features fully digital instrument cluster. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The top spec Suzuki Victoris in India includes a comprehensive array of safety features including 360-degree camera system, head-up display, six airbags, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Auto High Beam Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

Further details will follow in due course, along with an announcement of whether it will head for Mzansi.

*Jaco van der Merwe is in Tokyo as a guest of Suzuki Auto South Africa