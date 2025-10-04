Honest Suzuki Grand Vitara needs no gimmicks to bowl you over

GV offers honest driving experience that feels premium without breaking the bank.

One thing when it comes to Suzuki cars, is that you always know what to expect, and this is exactly the case with our long-term Grand Vitara.

Launched in its current guise in 2023 already, the Suzuki Grand Vitara has always been a nameplate associated with dependability and SUV practicality. Before this it was the Fronx, and now it’s the Grand Vitara that has recently spent a few weeks with me and my family.

At first glance, the Suzuki Grand Vitara looks somewhat more sophisticated when compared to the previous generations of the car. The upright, boxy, stance, with bold chrome-accented grille, and slimline LED headlamps give this car a modern face. Being the GLX derivative adds 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and subtle chrome touches.

Straightforward ergonomics

Unlike so many others, the Suzuki Grand Vitara is not trying to be a wannabe off-roader with exaggerated cladding. Instead, it projects a clean, urban-friendly SUV image.

Stepping inside the Suzuki Grand Vitara, soft-touch materials greet you on the dash, there is leatherette upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof to go with dated but straightforward and easy to use ergonomics.

Suzuki have so far managed to avoid temptation and not overload the cabin with touch-sensitive gimmicks. You get a basic 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and physical climate control toggle switches for the simplicity win.

Our GV rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloys. Picture: Mark Jones

Paired with a good old fashioned four-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and producing just 77kW of power and 138Nm of torque, the Grand Vitara is never going to Wednesday night drags. But what this Suzuki lacks in power it makes up for in throttle calibration and gearbox smoothness.

Not breaking the bank at the pumps

It’s on the open road is where I kinda see their side of things a little. Doing 120km/h is not a mission, but overtaking at around this speed requires a bit of forward planning. Just as climbing a decent hill will have the gearbox kick down and raucously hold third gear and said hill has been successfully navigated.

The upside of this modest output and performance is that you don’t pay the price at the petrol pumps. The fuel consumption claim is six litres per 100 km, and just like The Citizen Motoring department head Jaco van der Merwe wrote in his Suzuki Grand Vitara update, our number of 7.5 litres per 100km is more than acceptable considering we did not hit the open road in the car.

My wife loved her time in the Suzuki Grand Vitara. Not surprising when you consider she drives a stepchild of a product in a Toyota Urban Cruiser. For her the car’s soft suspension is perfectly suited to soaking up potholes and speed bumps, an important trait for South African roads. And the familiar light steering made it easy to manoeuvre and park wherever she went.

The Suzuki GV GLX features a 9-inch infotainment system. Picture: Supplied

Honest driving experience

The Suzuki Grand Vitara isn’t about headline-grabbing performance figures or flashy gimmicks. Instead, the car delivers a well-rounded, honest driving experience that prioritises comfort, efficiency, and practicality. For buyers seeking a compact SUV that feels premium without breaking the bank, the car trim makes a strong bid for your money.

But, and there is always a but. The landscape looks different to when the GV debuted in 2023. The market is overrun with really good, value-for-money, Chinese cars in the compact SUV segment. Especially at this price point of R453 900. This puts the Grand Vitara right in Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Haval Jolion territory.

And while Chinese SUVs generally offer more power, larger screens, and higher trim levels at the same or lower price than the legacy brands like Suzuki, a strong dealer network, and reputation for reliability put the GV back near the top of your short list.