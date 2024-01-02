Two-pedal Toyota GR Yaris tipped for unveiling at Tokyo Auto Salon

Called DAT or Direct Automatic Transmission, the eight-speed torque converter 'box is expected to come with a power uptake of 20 kW.

Yaris is expected to receive its first mid-life facelift since 2020, which will the introduction of the new automatic gearbox. Image: Toyota

First rumoured almost two years ago in preparation for the debut of the then-still-to-be revealed GR Corolla, the subsequently confirmed automatic variant of the Toyota GR Yaris will reportedly now make its world showing at the Tokyo Auto Salon later this month.

More power

Revealed in September last year undergoing testing and development in a rally version of the GR Yaris competing in the one-make Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally Challenge in Japan, the eight-speed torque converter automatic will bear the nomenclature Direct Automatic Transmission, or DAT, and come with a reported power increase over the six-speed manual.

Described in 2022 by now-former Toyota President and CEO, Akio Toyoda, as a “game changer” that will up the GR Yaris’ competitive level, the introduction of the DAT will form part of the Yaris’ first mid-life facelift since its world debuted four years ago.

For now, it remains to be seen what visual changes will be applied. Image: Toyota

Reported to be called Evo II, which hasn’t been officially confirmed by Toyota, the inclusion of the transmission will come with an alleged 20 kW power uptake in Japan from the present 200 kW, to 220 kW, one kilowatt less than the GR Corolla, whose tuning of the three-cylinder G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged engine had made it the world’s most powerful triple on-sale today.

Known tech trickery

While the latest claim by Autoblog announcing the DAT’s premiere at the Tokyo showpiece, which start on 12 January, doesn’t come with any further details, what it known is that it will feature a lock-up function designed to provide a supposed direct feel similar to the manual, according to a prior report from Japan.

Almost ready: Eight-speed transmission, called Direct Automatic Transmission or DAT, being tested in a rally version of the GR Yaris last year. Image: carwatch.co.jp.

“When you think of the GR Yaris, you think of a sports car, and when you think of a sports car, you think of a manual transmission, but even an automatic transmission is quite competitive,” Toyoda was quoted by Car Watch as saying in 2022.

Reportedly able to downshift faster in Drive than in manual mode, therefore nullifying the use of the paddle shifters that will still be offered, the Autoblog report further alleges the presence of an additional detection system aimed at reducing lag on acceleration and when braking while using the mentioned transmission system to improve shift quality.

Wait almost over

Likely to be rolled-out on the GR Corolla eventually, exact details surrounding the eight-speed DAT remains under wraps, however, expect more to be revealed in the run-up or at Tokyo in less than two weeks’ time.

