PODCAST: SA-built compact SUV gets real as VW reveals Tera

New Volkswagen will have a unique local name and be assembled alongside Polo and Polo Vivo.

Tera has finally been revealed as the second model of the joint partnership between Volkswagen and Skoda in India, Brazil and South Africa. Image: Volkswagen do Brasil via motor1.com Brazil

Volkswagen’s unveiling of the all-new VW Tera compact SUV in Brazil this month is big news for South Africa.

The VW Tera, albeit with a localised name, is set to be built at the Kariega assembly plant from 2027. The car is a joint venture between Brazil, South Africa and India for developing markets where the transition to electrification has not been as fast as first world countries.

Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) recently indicated that the public is likely to involved in determining a local name for the VW Tera. It is still unclear how this process will work.

VW Tera makes a pitstop

In this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring discusses what we know about the VW Tera so far. For now we can only speculate as the Tera’s reveal in Brazil was termed a preview and not a launch. Technical details and specification therefore remain a mystery.

Although not confirmed yet, it is said that the VW Tera will eventually replace the T-Cross. The latter is making way for the all-electric ID.2X in Europe from next year. This paves the way for the Tera to replace the T-Cross as am internal combustion engine option for developing countries.

The new SUV will be powered by the familiar 1.0-litre TSI turbocharger petrol engine that is offered on the the T-Cross, Polo and Polo Vivo GT.

Blends in with VW family

The VW Tera that was showcased in Brazil shares styling cues with the Tiguan and inbound Tayron. The headlights have integrated LEDs, it has a unique bumper and faux air inlets in R-Line guise.

At the back it has a slanted rear window and a full-width LED light bar connecting the main clusters.

VWSA said that the Kariega plant will shut down from April to May this year to gear up for the new production line alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo. An additional 100 robots will be fitted to the third assembly line.