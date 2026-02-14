Toyota ready to introduce facelift Corolla Cross GR Sport in 2026

Flagship model of top-selling crossover/SUV model range again offered in petrol and hybrid configuration.

Toyota will finally roll out the updated flagship model of the Corolla Cross range, the GR Sport (GR-S), this year.

While the rest of South Africa’s best-selling crossover/SUV model range received a facelift at the start of 2025, the GR-S was kept unchanged.

Toyota confirmed during its annual State of the Motoring Industry address on Thursday that the GR-S will continue to be offered in petrol and hybrid (HEV) variants as before.

ALSO READ: Toyota Corolla Cross raises game to weather Chinese onslaught

Corolla Cross GR-S’ new look

The facelifted Corolla Cross GR-S does not get a body-colour front grille integrated into the upper part of the bumper, unlike its siblings. It keeps the black grille insert, but a distinctive change sees the grille’s black frame adopt body colour. Toyota also confirmed that the facelift model will ride on 18-inch GR-S alloy wheels.

Inside, the new model will feature GR-S branding, red GR-S seatbelts and aluminium pedals. The petrol model will also feature paddle shifters.

The GR-S model was introduced to the Corolla Cross range in 2022. While it has the same power outputs as its siblings, it features GR-tuned suspension, new front and rear shock absorbers and recalibrated power steering.

Dynamic touches

According to Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, the hardware changes make the car more dynamic.

“I drove one recently and was very impressed with it on the power side. Not massive power, but it still feels dynamic in a different way,” says Theron.

In petrol guise, the Corolla Cross GR-S is powered by a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine. It sends 103kW of power and 172Nm of torque to the front wheels via CVT.

The HEV combines a 1.8-litre mill with an electric motor and battery pack for total outputs of 90kW/143Nm. The twists also go to the front wheels via CVT.

Pricing and final specification is expected to be announced closer to its launch.