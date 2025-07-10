Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser-inspired clothing range now on sale

Automotive excellence meets urban fashion in partnership between Old School and Toyota.

Minki van der Westhuizen showcases one of the garments of the leisurewear range from Old School in partnership with Toyota. Picture: Supplied

Using the Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser as their inspiration, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has announced a new partnership with iconic leisurewear brand, Old School.

The collaboration marks a bold step into the lifestyle space, celebrating Toyota’s legacy and cultural relevance in South Africa through a fresh, fashion-forward lens.

The launch coincides with the debut of TSAM’s new e-commerce platform, designed to offer customers a seamless, digital-first shopping experience. The platform will also serve as the exclusive online destination for the lifestyle collection, alongside future brand collaborations and merchandise.

Fusing automotive excellence with urban fashion

The Toyota x Old School Collection is a bespoke capsule that blends the timeless appeal of Toyota’s design ethos with Old School’s signature leisurely aesthetic. The lifestyle collection is crafted to reflect the spirit of innovation and resilience that fuses automotive excellence with urban fashion.

“This partnership is about more than fashion, it’s about storytelling. Toyota has always been part of the South African journey and through this collaboration with Old School, we’re celebrating that journey in a way that resonates with a new generation of creators, thinkers and drivers,” said Tasneem Lorgat, TSAM General Manager of Marketing Communications.

Commenting on the collaboration, CEO and Founder of Old School, Daneel Steinmann said: “We’ve always believed in building brands that carry meaning, heritage, and pride – and Toyota has done that for generations in South Africa. This collection isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a salute to the role Toyota has played in the lives of so many South Africans.

Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser the inspiration

“From local streets to rugged trails, Toyota Hilux to Land Cruiser, we wanted to create garments that feel as timeless and versatile as the vehicles themselves. Partnering with Toyota has been a full-circle moment for Old School – and this drop is just the beginning.”

A fusion of nostalgic references, premium leisure cuts and iconic Toyota motifs, the launch also featured exclusive product drops to Toyota’s very own brand ambassadors. They include model and personality, Minki van der Westhuizen, musician J’Something and homegrown hero, Toyota Cheetahs rugby star, Oupa Mohoje.

The Toyota x Old School Collection is now available online on the new Toyota e-commerce store.