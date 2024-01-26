WATCH: New Toyota Hilux GR-S shows off its rugged footwear

Power produced by 2.8-litre diesel mill stays unchanged at 165 kW and 550 Nm.

The new “wide-track” Toyota Hilux GR-S will be the first Hilux to be fitted standard with all-terrain tyres.

Leon Theron, Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), says the BF Goodrich rubberware wrapped around the 17-inch black alloys wheels of the third iteration of the GR-S bakkie is due to customer demand. The new model will replace the current GR-S in March.

Watch new Toyota Hilux GR-S break cover

“For the first time I’ve been with this company, we are putting on those ultimate off-road tyres, the BFs. I have never experienced that at Toyota, so we are changing,” says Theron.

“It’s a big demand from our customers, they want these tyres be standard of these vehicles.”

The all-terrain tyres are just one of numerous “Dakar-inspired” visual enhancements the new Toyota Hilux GR-S boasts over the current model. Other prominent new features include a Tundra-inspired front grille, extended wheel arches and heavy duty front and rear skid plates. It also gets gloss black mirror caps and redesigned bumpers.

Upgraded hardware

Underneath, the new Toyota Hilux GR-S features new mono-tube shock absorbers, improved brakes and enhanced coil springs.

The front and rear track have been increased by 140 mmm and 150 mm respectively, while ground clearance is up to 265 mm.

“You can see some Dakar styling in there and a Tundra-inspired face. And of course it’s wider. A lot of development has gone into it,” Theron adds.

“It’s not a big volume vehicle, but it plays a very important part in our Hilux strategy for the next two years.”

No change in power

The new Toyota Hilux GR-S’ power outputs will stay unchanged. It’s 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine, mated to six-speed automatic gearbox, will produce 165 kW of power and 550 Nm of torque. This is 15 kW/50 Nm more than what the Hilux in standard guise produces.

The Hilux GR-S is one of two Toyota Hilux bakkies planned for March, the other being a mild-hybrid model. The Hilux 48V features the same 2.8-litre diesel mill which is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It features 12 kW and 65 Nm of additional power, but only during acceleration.

Pricing will be announced closer to their respective local launches.