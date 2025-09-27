PODCAST: This Toyota Hilux is not a bakkie, it’s a Legend!

Legend 55 is likely to be the current model's swansong before new version arrives in 2026.

After some delays, the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 was finally rolled out this month.

Offered in four derivatives, the Legend 55 is said to be the swansong of the current Toyota Hilux before the new version of the bakkie arrives next year.

The badge was born with the Legend 35 in 2004. It was followed by the Legend 40 in 2010, the Legend 45 in 2014 and the Legend 50 in 2019.

Toyota Hilux Legend makes a Pitstop

In this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we speak about the Legend 55’s arrival. We look a what separates it from the standard Hilux and what lies ahead for the bakkie next year.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) initially wanted to kit out the Legend 55 with a widebody kit and wider rear axle. But because the global demand for the Hilux GR Sport model is high, TSAM couldn’t exactly get its wish.

The end result means that the Legend 55 moniker is more cosmetic than anything else. The exterior features Legend 55 badging, branded styling bar, a protective front bash plate, a secure lockable roller shutter, rubberised load bin, detachable tow bar, a shark-fin antenna plus ornamental roof rails and logo projection puddle lights underneath the side mirrors.

Gloss Black treatment is applied to the front grill, rear view mirror caps, door handles, rear bumper, over fenders and alloy wheels.

Easy-operating tailgate

A welcome introduction is tailgate assist. This allows the tailgate to open gently and not slam down. At the same time, the tailgate is also locked along with the doors in the central locking system.

Inside there are chrome-branded scuff plates and heavy-duty rubber floormats. The front sport seats feature Legend 55 embroidered headrests while there is a Legend 55 plaque in the centre console.

Up front, the trusty 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine, mated to six-speed automatic transmission, produces the standard 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque.