Aging bakkie set to struggle in local game against favourites and new players from China.

The long-awaited updated Nissan Navara which isn’t built locally anymore, but sourced from Thailand was finally rolled out this month.

But even with the enhancements, of which the most significant upgrades take place inside the cabin, the 12-year-old bakkie will find it difficult to challenge Mzansi’s top dogs in the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max. And the influx of Chinese models.

Nissan Navara makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the “new” Nissan Navara, which is based on the D23 platform. And we try and establish whether it will only be a stop-gap version until Nissan decides to bring in the Mitsubishi Triton-based D27 which has been introduced to other markets.

The revised line-up has been trimmed to three model variants; SE Plus, LE Plus and Pro-4X. The XE, SE, Stealth, LE and Pro-2X trim grades have fallen away along with single cab models.

The interior of the updated Nissan Navara, an area where the bakkie showed its age the most, has been upgraded, albeit more dramatic fashion in LE Plus and Pro-4X trim.

New touches inside

The steering wheel and instrument cluster are carried over. But Nissan has redesigned the centre console and fitted automatic derivatives with a new gear lever. LE Plus and Pro-4X variants get a completely new dashboard resplendent with restyled air vents. And also a fresh eight-inch infotainment display.

These models also receive a new climate control panel and imitation leather upholstery. The LE Plus gets grey stitching and the Pro-4X red stitch work.

Subtle external tweaks include new front fog lamps, a black lower bumper finish and chrome trim on the grille and door handles on the SE Plus. A shark fin antenna and C-shaped LED daytime running lamps are new on the LE Plus and Pro-4X.

Carried over is the 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque. The twist goes to the rear or all four wheels through a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox.