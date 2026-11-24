Double cab-only line-up has been trimmed down, but recieves a reworked interior and more crucially, a sub-R900 000 price tag for a special introductory time period.

Until 2020, the Nissan Navara was an imported product sourced from the Samut Prakan plant in Thailand for export to Europe, South Africa, Australasia and Asia.

For South Africa by Thailand

A year later, with the introduction of the facelift variant, production moved to the brand’s Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria for both South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa export markets.

Updated visually and fitted with the older 2.5-litre YD25DDTi turbodiesel engine from the previous model instead of the newer but more complex twin-turbo 2.3-litre YS23DDT, the move towards local assembly came with a wider range of models, including a first-time single cab never before offered.

The decision, however, to cease operations at Rosslyn earlier this year after 60 years as part of Nissan’s wider restructuring process, though, came with a change in sourcing hub.

As such, the Navara once again originates from Thailand, albeit now with a series of changes bespoke to South Africa.

South Africa’s ‘own’ Navara

Compared to Australasia, the South African-spec Navara still uses the in-house made D23 that entered production 12 years ago as a base instead of the rebadged Mitsubishi Triton-underpinned D27.

This effectively rules out the recently spied and radically redesigned D23 from making it to South Africa as previously believed.

Teaser image of the “evolved” Navara that has been ruled out for South Africa. Picture: Nissan

Effectively nullifying the teaser image released by Nissan last year showing what it called the “evolved” Navara, the new “updated” South African example is incrementally different from the locally assembled model externally.

However, as previewed on the sidelines of the Tekton’s launch in September, the interior has been changed as the area where the D23 had been showing its age the most.

The final model Nissan will premiere this year after the unveilings of the Tekton and facelift X-Trail, the Navara’s launch at the ADA Training and Outdoor Centre outside Hartbeespoort last week involved mostly off-road driving with a short tarmac spell included.

New outside

As mentioned, the Navara’s external changes are minor and as such, cues such as the V-motion grille, headlight clusters, front bumper and bonnet are all unchanged.

All models now feature a black rear bumper. Picture: Charl Bosch

However, side-steps are now standard across all variants, as are folding electric mirrors with black caps and side indicators. A new black-painted bumper replaces the previous colour-coded item.

As a supposed means of improving safety, the electrically sliding slot within the rear window has also been dropped for a conventional solid single-piece of glass.

Revised line-up

On the model front, the Navara line-up has been pruned to three variants, SE Plus, LE Plus and Pro-4X.

In addition to the single cab falling away – but with a comeback not ruled out – along with the XE, SE, Stealth, LE, Pro-2X trim grades, the Pro-4X Warrior departs following Australian converter Premcar’s decision to focus on a hardcore version of the plug-in hybrid Navara Pro debuting Down Under next year.

With the end of the D23 in Australia, the Pro-4X will remain the South African Navara’s flagship for the foreseeable future.

Pro-4X is once again the range’s flagship following the end of the Pro-4X Warrior. Picture: Charl Bosch

Of the external changes, the SE Plus gains front fog lamps, a black lower bumper finish and chrome trim on the grille and door handles, while a shark fin antenna and C-shaped LED daytime running lamps are new on the LE Plus and Pro-4X.

For the latter, the black grille and cladding around the wheel arches remain, as does the red accents on the front skidplate, red Nissan badges and gloss black roof rails.

New for the SE Plus are 17-inch alloy wheels, whereas the previous diamond-cut 18-inch alloys are retained for the LE Plus.

On the Pro-4X, the previous black 17-inch alloys remain, but are now wrapped in Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tyres as standard for the first time.

Colours

In total, five colour options are available:

grey;

silver;

black;

red;

White Pearl.

As before, Warrior Grey is exclusive to the Pro-4X.

Fundamentals

Dimensionally, the Thai-made Navara is identical to the erstwhile South African-produced example as it has the measurements, the same 220mm of ground clearance, ability to tow 3 500kg and payload between 1 051 to 1 144kg depending on the variant.

Rear suspension now has dual-rate coils. Picture: Charl Bosch

The familiarity continues underneath where, unlike the D27, the D23 retains use of the multi-link rear suspension, but with revised dual-rate coil springs.

Four-wheel drive models keep the low range transfer case and part-time all-paw gripping system, while a locking rear differential is included across all variants.

Inside

Opening the door is where the key changes have taken place. While the steering wheel and instrument cluster are carried over, Nissan has redesigned the centre console and fitted all automatic derivatives with a new gear lever seemingly taken from the Magnite.

Interior on the LE Plus and Pro-4X has been changed in key areas. Picture: Charl Bosch

Reserved for the LE Plus and Pro-4X, meanwhile, is a completely new dashboard resplendent with not only restyled air vents but also a more up-to-date eight-inch infotainment display.

Both models also receive a new climate control panel and imitation leather upholstery with grey stitching on the LE Plus and red stitch work on the Pro-4X.

On the SE Plus, the old eight-inch system remains, but upgraded with a reverse camera display as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto the newer system also features.

New on the LE Plus and Pro-4X is the eight-inch infotainment display and panel for the dual-zone climate control. Picture: Charl Bosch

Finally, the older air-conditioning panel remains, albeit now in the capacity of a dual-zone climate control setup.

Spec

In terms of specification, and excluding the items already mentioned, the SE Plus comes standard with:

rain sense wipers;

auto lock/unlock doors;

fabric seats;

multi-function steering wheel;

rear air-conditioning vents;

push-button start;

four-speaker sound system;

type-A and type-C USB ports.

Safety and driver assistance comprises:

six airbags;

cruise control;

rear parking sensors;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Hill Descent Control;

Forward Collision Warning

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Tailer Sway Control.

Moving to the LE Plus brings an integrated rear bumper step, LED headlights, silver roof rails and electric adjustability for the driver’s seat.

Seats on the Pro-4X have red stitch work and differently pattern imitation leather to that of the step down LE Plus. Picture: Charl Bosch

Included further are:

keyless entry;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

six-speaker sound system;

seven airbags;

360-degree surround-view camera;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Besides its exterior differences, specification in the Pro-4X is identical to the LE Plus, the main difference being Pro-4X embroidery work on the differently patterned seat upholstery.

Same drivetrain

Up front, the YD25DDTi turbodiesel engine develops an unchanged 140kW/450Nm directed to the rear or all four wheels through a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The change in line-up means only the SE Plus has the choice of both transmissions – the automatic being the sole option for the two-wheel drive and the manual bespoke to the four-wheel drive.

On the LE Plus and Pro-4X, the combination of four-wheel drive and the seven-speed ‘box is the sole choice.

On the move

Aside from acquitting itself without much fuss on the off-road sections, including on ADA’s man-made driving training section, the short spell on-road had a few surprises.

While the driver’s seat is still perched too high and doesn’t drop all the way to the floor on even its lowest position, cabin ergonomics are still sound and the new display a big improvement over the old system.

That being said, the resolution for the surround-view camera is still poor and the interface only agreeable as the majority of the icons and shortcut buttons are identical to that of the old display.

Navara still has a claimed ground clearance of 220 mm. Picture: Charl Bosch

More welcome are the physical knobs for the radio and volume, but not the piano-key black outer surround the new system is set against.

As much as the steering is still heavy and almost unassisted at times, Nissan has addressed previous criticism of the tardy shifting automatic ‘box.

While no actual changes to the ratio set have taken place, the transmission’s shifting patterns have been changed to avoid the previous lethargic shifts.

Centre console has been changed with automatic models further benefitting from a new gear lever. Picture: Charl Bosch

Paired to the engine’s already characteristic strong pull, the initial low-down lag from before isn’t as prevalent, translating to a combination that feels smoother and more flexible than before.

At the same time, the revisions to the suspension have resulted in a still solid and comfortable ride on-road, but also a more surefooted feel off-road, still without the “hitting through” and subsequent unsettling rebound.

Conclusion

While some are likely to bemoan Nissan for keeping the “new” Navara’s exterior unchanged, the counter-argument is that changes where needed the most have been made.

Admittedly while not perfect – the resolution of the camera and driver’s seat height for example – the Navara is bit better than before and significantly improved on the driveability front.

Though it remains to be seen whether this will still resonate with buyers keen on something different from the big three or Chinese products, on face value, the Thai-made Navara is off to the good start.

Price

Included in the special introductory price Nissan stated it will keep in place for as long as possible based depending on exchange rates, is a six-year/150 000km warranty and a six-year/90 000km service plan.