Frothed up Suzuki S-Presso priced with more kit and safety

Updated earlier this year in India, as part of its first mid-life overhaul, Suzuki Auto South Africa has applied a handful more tweaks to the S-Presso that keeps its position as the country’s cheapest new vehicle on-sale today.

What has changed?

Externally revised with the removal of the black plastic cladding on the doors and first time inclusion of 14-inch alloy wheels on the mid-range GL+ and flagship S-Edition, the biggest changes centre around an assortment of new safety systems as a means of bolstering the S-Presso’s three-star Global NCAP crash rating.

As with the Indian version, all S-Presso derivatives, including the entry-level GL, come as standard not only with dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, but also Electronic Stability Control and Hill Hold Assist on models equipped with the five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

On the specification front, the mentioned GL receives electric mirrors as standard along with a factory fitted audio system complete Bluetooth and steering wheel controls, while the GL+ continues unchanged with the exception of the mentioned alloys.

A new addition is 14-inch alloy wheels on the GL+ and S-Edition.

At the range’s summit, the S-Edition keeps is satin silver side sills, faux front and rear skidplates and decorative inserts, but eschews its lower-down sibling’s seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system for the nine-inch display from the Celerio.

Both systems are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible though and while rear parking sensors continue to feature on the GL, a reverse camera is now solely reserved for the S-Edition.

Up front

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine continues, but now comes via the Celerio as it originates from the K10C family rather than the K10B.

In addition, the engine sports Suzuki’s DualJet technology that is aimed at reducing consumption while improving efficiency.

S-Edition models now feature the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Celerio.

Bizarrely though, the new engine doesn’t offer the same consumption figures as the Indian S-Presso which stand at 3.9 L/100 km for five-speed manual and four-litres per 100 km for the AMT.

Instead, the former now consumes unleaded at a claimed 4.6 L/100 km and the latter at 4.4 L/100 km, both still lower than the 4.9 L/100 km the pre-facelift S-Presso was rated at.

The new change in powerunit has come at a price with outputs now standing at 49kW/89Nm versus the 50kW/90Nm the K10B engine made.

Price

As before, the S-Presso’s colour palette spans six hues; white, Silky Silver Metallic, Granite Grey Metallic, Starry Blue Pearl, Fire Red and Sizzle Orange with the standard warranty stretches five-years/200 000 km.

Additionally included is a two-year/30 000 km service plan as well as 12 months’ free insurance.