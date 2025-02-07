Coming in 2025: Volkswagen discloses products for South Africa

Wolfsburg's expanded portfolio could include further models as no details for the final quarter was disclosed.

Volkswagen has announced its product plans for South Africa as its second product Indaba conference. Images: Charl Bosch

Volkswagen has announced a 13 model product roll-out for South Africa in 2025 between the first and third quarters involving not only the brand itself, but also its commercial vehicles division and sister brand Audi.

First quarter

A3

Aside from the physical launch of the facelift Golf 8.5 at its product Indaba held at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape this week, the first quarter of the year mainly involves the debut of no less than three Audi products, all already detailed but not priced.

Arriving first, the heavily updated A3 will again be offered as a sedan or five-door Sportback powered by the newer 1.5 TSI Evo engine developing the same 110kW/250Nm as the older 1.4 TSI in the Golf.

Detailed back in November, the 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted unit will be mated to the seven-speed S tronic gearbox, though final model specification remains unknown.

Facelift Audi A3 will arrive in the first quarter of the year. Image: Audi

Pricing between R580 900 and R688 100 for the Golf means the A3 will command a significantly higher premium given that the current variant retails from R682 100 to R806 300.

Arriving next, the first quarter will see the debut of the facelift SQ7 and SQ8, the former joining the already priced standard Q7 introduced last year.

SQ7 and SQ8

Audi SQ7 has been given approval, along with the SQ8, for a first quarter debut. Image: Audi

Still to be priced, both jettison the 4.0 TDI V8 for the familiar 4.0 TFSI rated at 373kW/770Nm. Claimed top speed for both is 250 km/h, with 0-100 km/h, in both instances, taking 4.1 seconds.

RS Q8

The Four Rings’ final addition in the final quarter will be the updated RS Q8 unveiled in June last year.

Now petrol-fuelled SQ8 will debut, probably, at the same time as the SQ7. Image: Audi.

Officially the fastest SUV to have rounded the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of seven minutes 36.698 seconds, the RS Q8 uses the same twin-turbo V8 as its S sibling, but with outputs lifted to 441kW/800Nm.

While also limited to 250 km/h, the benchmark 0-100 km/h sprint time takes 3.8 seconds.

RS Q8 is expected to arrive on local soil not long after the SQ8. Image: Audi

As it stands, it remains to be seen whether only the standard RS Q8 is brought to market, or indeed the RS Q8 Performance that develops 471kW/850Nm and completes the 0-100 km/h run in 3.6 seconds.

Crafter and Amarok

Excluding the Golf, Volkswagen launches will involve the heavily facelift Crafter van and an entry-level two-wheel-drive Life version of the double cab Amarok.

Second quarter

Starting the second quarter off, the facelift RS3 will make its debut as the swansong for the Volkswagen Group’s five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine.

Likely to be offered in both sedan and Sportback guises again, the unit develops an unchanged 294kW/500Nm and will see the RS3 get from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 290 km/h with the inclusion of the optional RS Driver’s Package.

Final encore of the 2.5 TFSI engine will debut in the facelift RS3 in the second quarter of 2025. Image: Audi

Arriving later, the all-electric Q6 e-tron will expand Ingolstadt’s EV range as one of the first products in South Africa to be underpinned by the Porsche developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE).

Seeming only set to be offered in “SUV” form rather than also in Sportback guise, the Q6 e-tron’s final specification remains to be confirmed, although in Europe, two variants are offered; the standard 55 producing 285 kW and the SQ6 that delivers 380 kW.

Q6 e-tron will expand Audi’s range of electric vehicles further in 2025. Image: Audi

In both instances, motivation comes from a 95-kWh battery pack that allows for a range of 625 km, seemingly applicable to the 55 variant.

ID. Buzz

Completing the second quarter, the all-electric ID. Buzz will officially become the first Volkswagen-badged EV to be sold locally instead of the ID.4 currently undergoing evaluation.

ID. Buzz will go on-sale in the second quarter as the first electric Volkswagen in South Africa. Image: Volkswagen

Shown in left-hand-drive, long wheelbase guise at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, the displayed Pro variant makes use of a 91-kWh battery powering a rear mounted electric motor developing 210kW/560Nm.

As it stands, exact details will only be announced come the second quarter.

Third quarter

Completing the roll-out, the third quarter will see the arrival of the Tayron that replaces the Tiguan Allspace, the special edition Polo Vivo Edition 15 – both displayed at the event in person – and a black styling package for the Polo GTI.

A5

By far the biggest highlight, the all-new Audi A5 will go on-sale as the replacement for the A4, only in sedan guise and likely with the same assortment of mild-hybrid combustion engines as in Europe.

The replacement for the A4, the new Audi A5, will touch down in the third quarter. Image: Audi

Also set to feature is the performance S5 that makes 270 kW from its electrified 3.0 TFSI V6.

Transporter

Completing the unveilings is the all-new Transporter developed as part of Volkswagen’s joint venture with Ford.

All-new Volkswagen Transporter will arrive in the third quarter. Image: Volkswagen

Similar to the Amarok based on the underpinnings of the Ranger, the Transporter uses the Transit Custom as a base, and in South Africa, will be offered in double chassis cab, panel van, Crew Bus and Kombi bodystyles.

Sourced from the Blue Oval, the Transporter will be powered by a single 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine in three states of tune; 81 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW, hooked to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox depending on the derivative.

