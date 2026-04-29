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Chery Q set to become South Africa’s cheapest all-electric car

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

29 April 2026

11:45 am

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Chery Q could become cheapest ev in south africa

The Chery Q as seen in Wuhu, China on 27 April 2026. Picture: Charl Bosch

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Soon to become its first dedicated all-electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa, Chery provided the local media with a first official taste of the incoming Q.

The flagship of the so-called Q family of small EVs in China, the newcomer will simply be called Q in South Africa and not QQ3 as in its home market.

More crucially, local Chery representatives hinted that numbers are being crunched on trying to undercut the starting price of the newly-launched R339 900 Geely E2. As such, achieving this will make the Q’s South Africa most affordable EV, an accolade by the R341 900 BYD Dolphin Surf before the E2’s arrival.

Chery Q fundamentals

Based on a dedicated EV platform called T12, the Q’s dimensions amount to the following:

  • Length: 4 195mm
  • Wheelbase: 2 700mm
  • Height: 1 573mm
  • Width: 1 811mm

As with the Geely E2, the Q breaks from past generations by having a rear-engine, rear-wheel drive layout instead of front-engine, front-wheel drive. The result is a deep storage recess underneath the bonnet capable of accommodating of 35-litres. Boot space ranges from 375 and 1 450-litres.

Chery Q
The Chery Q has a range of up to 420km. Picture: Charl Bosch

First drive

As in previous years, driving the Chery Q was conducted on a specially devised section of the carmaker’s test track outside its Wuhu-based factory. This meant speeds of no less than 80km/h on the straightaways, intercepted by a sequence of slaloms that dropped the v-max to below 30km/h.

What’s more, the provided vehicles were in Chinese-spec with left-hand drive and as such, not a direct representation of what South African-bound models are to expect.

In China, a choice of two battery pack are provided; a 29.4-kWh making 50kW/90Nm and a 41.2-kWh cell developing 90kW/115Nm. Based on the CLTC cycle, the former has a range of 310km and the latter up to 420km.

By comparison, the Geely E2 is only equipped with a 39.4-kWh battery producing 85kW/150Nm. Its claimed range, based on the European World Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) scale used in South Africa, is 325km.

On the move

Despite the drive being less than a two kilometres, initial impression points to a resoundingly spacious interior, especially for those seated at the rear. Aside from more than respectable levels of headroom, legroom surprised as did the boot, despite appearing smaller than what its figures suggest.

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Given its comparatively small battery, the Chery Q is no rocket ship in a fashion customarily expected of an EV. Instead, the delivery is linear and smooth, but with momentum slowly building as the speed rises.

As per its short wheelbase, it feels nimble and agile, while the steering is light and refinement inside good.

Chery Q
The Chery Q feels refined inside. Picture: Charl Bosch

Expected Chery Q spec

In terms of spec, the provided Q sported the larger 15.6-inch infotainment system instead of the 12.8-inch entry-level variants offer. Other noted items included:

  • folding electric mirrors
  • electric tailgate
  • 8.8-inch instrument cluster
  • ventilated wireless smartphone charger
  • push-button start
  • electric, heated and ventilated front seats
  • keyless entry
  • 540-degeee surround-view camera system
  • cruise control
  • front and rear parking sensors
  • tyre pressure monitor
  • Park Assist

Arriving soon

While a number of dots still needs connecting, the initial package provided by the Chery Q points to a strong one should Chery reach its target of usurping the E2 as the country’s cheapest EV.

*Charl Bosch is in China as a guest of Chery SA.

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