Volkswagen Caravelle enters a new plug-in hybrid story telling era

Caravelle sets the tone for Volkswagen's rollout of new energy vehicles in South Africa.

A notable absentee at the launch of the new Transporter last year, Volkswagen was frank in its decision for not introducing a Caravelle derivative.

Not T7 or Transporter

While the Transporter was touted as a replacement for the outgoing T6.1, Wolfsburg pointed out that the joint-venture model with Ford doesn’t carry the T-Series designation despite being called exactly that.

The same applies to the Caravelle, which the brand stated was never meant for the Transporter as a result of it being trademarked.

Caravelle now has a more rounded profile and appears more compact than the outgoing T6.1. Picture: Charl Bosch

Ironically, and for the first time in South Africa, the Caravelle doesn’t carry the generational “T” suffix in its name as past generations did.

As such, and while known as the T7 Multivan in Europe where it debuted five years ago, it simply becomes the Caravelle and not T7 Caravelle.

A new story to tell

In yet another twist, the Caravelle name is omitted from the actual vehicle. Instead, a new eHybrid badge features on the tailgate as the Caravelle marks Volkswagen’s first entry into the new energy vehicle market in South Africa.

The catalyst for an array of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles planned over the next 12 to 18 months, the Caravelle effectively becomes the guinea pig for a project that was significantly delayed due to South Africa’s poor fuel quality.

Added flap hides the charging port capable of supporting DC charging up 50kW. Picture: Charl Bosch

A matter resolved with the debut of the Golf 8.5 GTI earlier this year, the Caravelle, which made its first showing on local soil in February at Volkswagen’s annual product Indaba, will initially be marketed solely as a plug-in hybrid.

Part of a future three-model transporter range, topped by the electric ID. Buzz, the local launch in Limpopo last week took on a Caravelle signature of a road trip from Polokwane to Lephalale.

Why not the facelift?

Although updated in Europe last month, the South African-spec Caravelle carries over the pre-facelift T7’s exterior and interior.

Facelift T7 Multivan will, for the moment, not be coming to South Africa. Picture: Volkswagen

Given that homologation was at an advanced stage before the facelift debuted, another delay in switching to it was deemed not feasible due to the time it took to make the powertrain compatible with the local quality of 95.

While the facelift is likely to arrive at some stage, the pre-facelift Caravelle is what the local market will have for the time being, albeit with the same powertrain.

TDI out, plug-in hybrid in

Officially called the Volkswagen Caravelle eHybrid 4Motion, the powertrain combines the latest 1.5 TSI Evo engine with and 85kW/330Nm electric motor located within the six-speed DSG, and a 100kW/250Nm unit mounted on the rear axle.

Powering both motors is a 19.7kWh battery pack integrated into the floor of the MQB Evo platform.

eHybrid denotes the plug-in hybrid powertrain, while 4Motion refers to the unique electric four-wheel drive system. Picture: Charl Bosch

The result is a combined 180kW/350Nm, which represents an uptake of 16kW over the T6.1’s 2.0 BiTDI, but a torque deficit of 120Nm.

Volkswagen claims an electric-only range of 95km and 700km with the combustion engine included.

DC charging support up to 50kW will require a waiting time of 26 minutes from 10-80%. As standard, a seven-kilowatt on-board charger is included, which will need four hours to charge from 0-100%.

One model, no options

For South Africa, the single variant means little in the way of options as Volkswagen, similar to the Golf 8.5 GTI, has opted for an all-inclusive variant.

Volkswagen South Africa has made a single variant available, with a choice of 10 monotone colours. Picture: Charl Bosch

Included is the light package with Matrix LED headlights, the so-called family package with ambient lighting and keyless entry as its main highlights, and the Easy-Open package comprising the electric tailgate and electric dual sliding side doors.

Also standard are 17-inch alloy wheels, heated and cooled front seats, tri-zone climate control, a 13-speaker, 840-watt Harman Kardon sound system, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, Rear Traffic Cross Alert and Safe Exit Assist.

A seat for all

Seating-wise, the Caravelle has a 2-2-3 configuration, with the second row having a pair of captain’s-style chairs with their own armrests.

Seating for seven is provided in a 2-2-3 configuration. Picture: Charl Bosch

In a change from the T6.1, the swivelling second row has been dropped and now requires the seats to be rotated manually by removing them entirely, and then placed back into their runners. Fortunately, the process is quick and the seats are not as heavy as expected.

At the same time, the T6.1’s folding table has been dropped for a sliding centre console that has a range of cupholders and storage areas when positioned between the front seats.

Pop-up table has been redesigned within the centre sliding console. In addition, a secondary pair of tables has been integrated into the front seatbacks. Picture: Charl Bosch

Slid back between the second and third rows, the console’s pop-up mechanism extends a pair of tables in an aircraft-style fashion to either seat, rather than a single circular piece.

As an alternative, two individual tables, integrated into the front seatbacks, flip out when the console is between the front seats.

Interior

The myriad of storage spaces amount to a typically spacious interior, which can be enlarged by lowering the second and third rows, or as mentioned, removing them entirely.

Bar the imitation wood trim, the interior represents a clean and futuristic departure from that of the T6.1. Picture: Charl Bosch

Despite missing out on the new 12.9-inch display of the facelift model, the standard issue 10.25-inch infotainment system works well, and is flanked by the 10-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster.

The retention of the older layout means the Caravelle also has the same central hangdown section, which includes the toggle selector for the DSG ‘box to the left of the steering wheel.

While a steering column lever features on the updated T7, the toggle switch falls easily to hand and adds to the plush, upmarket and minimalistic feel of the interior, ruined only by the imitation wood trim on the dashboard.

Physical buttons have been retained for the steering wheel, while the gear selector sits to the left in a toggle switch design. Picture: Charl Bosch

As much as the touch sliders for the climate control still frustrate, cabin ergonomics are largely well devised, with the lower section of the dash housing a recessed wireless smartphone charging pad and a pair of flip-out cupholders.

On the move

It is, however, on the road where the Caravelle surprised the most. Starting up in EV mode, speeds of up to 130km/h can be obtained without the petrol engine intervening.

Once the battery is depleted, the powertrain reverts to what is called E-Hybrid in which principle propulsion is provided by the TSI’s 130kW/250Nm.

Front seats are soft, supportive and with a memory function for the driver. Both driver and passenger seat are electric with added heating and ventilation functions. Picture: Charl Bosch

While the transition between the TSI and electric hardware is seamless, the former becomes vocal under heavy acceleration when the battery is depleted.

Unsurprisingly, there is little to fault the Caravelle on comfort. Aside from the seats, the ride is soft, but the suspension adjusted in such a way that imperfections are ironed out with no cabin or structural effects.

What’s more, noise intrusion is masked superbly and the ride is still pliant when a section of the route became a corrugated gravel affair.

‘Electric’ 4Motion

Unlike previous iterations, the hybrid setup means the 4Motion all-wheel drive system is also new in that it runs in front-wheel drive for most of the time as a result of the front electric motor and engine being connected directly to the drive wheels.

Switched to Sport mode or when a loss in traction is detected, the rear-mounted electric motor, which is separate from the front, kicks-in to enable the Caravelle becoming all-wheel drive.

Along with physical buttons on the wheel, the steering itself is light, but with more than enough feel for a vehicle of this kind and communication with those in the rear not hampered by the same “echo locate” chamber as on the Transporter.

Colours

In total, 10 monotone colours are available:

Candy White;

Pure Grey;

Deep Black Pearl;

Mono Silver Metallic;

Copper Bronze Metallic;

Indium Grey Metallic;

Starlight Blue Metallic;

Fontana Red Metallic;

Medium Blue Metallic; and

Energetic Orange Metallic.

Optional are three different two-tone options; Starlight Blue Metallic with a Candy White roof, the Fontana Red with a Deep Black Pearl roof and the Mono Silver Metallic contrasted the Energetic Orange body colour.

Conclusion

At R1 794 000, which includes a three-year/120 000km warranty, a five-year/100 000km service plan and an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty, the Caravelle eHybrid 4Motion is by no means cheap.

However, considering what it now offers compared to the BiTDI, its higher sticker is justifiable given the level of refinement and considerable improvements in key areas.

As divisive as its new powertrain is likely to still be against that of its predecessor, it feels more modern, more premium than ever and a resounding step-up for an iconic nameplate more than ever before.