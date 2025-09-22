Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross renewed as a larger Renault based EV

Based on the Megane E-Tech, the Eclipse Cross has another transition, this time without any form of combustion engine motivation.

Having revived the Grandis after 14 years two months ago, Mitsubishi has unveiled its latest Renault-based product in the shape of the all-new Eclipse Cross.

Replacing the previous coupe-styled model that, controversy, reintroduced the Eclipse name in 2017 as an SUV instead of the much loved sports coupe, the second generation goes a step further by not only using the foundation of its alliance partner, but also dropping the combustion engine entirely.

Essentially Mitsubishi’s take on the Megane E-Tech, the officially titled Eclipse Cross Electric also becomes a mid-size crossover with the same dimensions as its sibling, rather than a compact size one.

Mitsubishi styling

Officially the fourth Renault-underpinned Mitsubishi model after the Grandis, Colt (Clio) and ASX (Captur), the Eclipse Cross’ main difference is a restyled front facia which incorporates elements from the Xforce/Outlander Sport, as well as the long gone North American Endeavour.

Called Smart Armour the brand says is meant to be an evolution of its Dynamic Shield styling language, the redesign involves a split headlight arrangement, a new lower airdam, a Mitsubishi specific sealed grille panel, new bumper and bonnet, and Mitsubishi bespoke alloy wheels up to 20-inches.

Subtle changes from the Megane E-Tech have taken place at the rear. Image: Mitsubishi

More subtle are the changes at the rear where the J-shaped light clusters from the Xforce/Outlander Sport have been applied, connected by a black strip replete with the Mitsubishi logo.

Chrome detailing around the windows, a new rear bumper and Mitsubishi badges in place of the Renault ones round the exterior off.

Cabin

Inside, and bar the Mitsubishi insignia on the steering wheel, the Eclipse Cross Electric’s cabin is unchanged from the Megane E-Tech.

Therefore retained is the portrait-style 12.3-inch infotainment system, the digital instrument cluster of the same size and the panoramic roof that becomes opaque or transparent instead of having a sunblind.

Bar the Mitsubishi badge, the Eclipse Cross’ interior is unchanged from the Megane E-Tech. Image: Mitsubishi

Unique to the Eclipse Cross is a Harman Kardon sound system not offered on the Megane E-Tech.

The suite of safety and driver assistance systems includes a surround-view camera, MI PILOT semi-autonomous driving, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Reverse Automatic Braking and Safe Exit Alert.

EV propulsion

Providing the go, the Eclipse Cross uses the bigger of the two battery packs offered in the Megane E-Tech, namely the 87-kWh module that powers a single electric motor on the front axle.

Producing 160kW/300Nm, the claimed range is 600 km and, as with the Renault, enough for a top speed of 170 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds.

Although fitted with a 22 kW charger as standard, the Eclipse Cross supports DC charging up to 150 kW.

Not for us

On-sale before the end of the year in Europe, with production taking place alongside the Megane E-Tech at the ElectriCity Douai Plant in France, the Eclipse Cross is not expected to be added to Mitsubishi South Africa’s product portfolio anytime soon.

