Monthly Volkswagen production hits new record at Eastern Cape plant

At present, the Polo is exported to 38 global markets, as well as being made for the South African domestic market.

Volkswagen Group Africa has beaten its own monthly production record, producing the highest number of vehicles at its Eastern Cape plant in its almost 75-year local market history.

Records tumbling

With a total of 17 009 vehicles made in July, the facility in the town previously known as Uitenhage improved on the overall monthly record of 16 670 set in July last year.

At the same time, the offset brings the total number of vehicles produced at the plant since its founding as South Africa Motor Assemblers and Distributors (SAMAD) in 1948 to 4 836 371 units.

The plant, which built the first Volkswagen in 1951, has been wholly owned by Wolfsburg since 1974, and currently manufactures the Polo for South Africa and export markets, as well as the Polo Vivo.

Soon to start production will be eagerly awaited Tengo, due to go on sale in early 2027.

Achievements so far

The latest record set by the factory comes after one millionth version of the current facelift Polo, a Smokey Grey GTI, departed in June.

Two months before, another milestone was celebrated with the exportation of the 500 000th Polo bound for the United Kingdom.

Next for Polo?

Following the end of production in Spain two years ago, the Polo is now made solely in South Africa, sans market-specific versions made in China and Brazil.

Last updated five years ago, the current sixth generation of the AW Polo, which has been in production since 2017, is expected to receive a second round of revisions this year with the aim of staying in production until at least the end of the decade.

“We will keep it fresh. The car runs well. It’s a good entry into the brand,” Volkswagen Passenger Vehicle Brand CEO, Thomas Schäfer, told Autocar last year.

At present, the Polo is exported to 38 countries, with local production celebrating 20 years this year since the first iteration – the Polo Classic, based on the Seat Cordoba – entered assembly.

“Setting a record like this close to our anniversary is a reminder of just how far we have come as a company,” Volkswagen Group Africa Chairperson and Managing Director, Martina Biene, said in a statement.

“Volkswagen has built a legacy of quality and manufacturing excellence in South Africa, and this record is proof that we continue building that legacy and strengthening our presence with every vehicle we produce and sell”.