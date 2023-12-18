Volkswagen drops first hint of T-Cross’ expected EV successor

Production ID.2all won't be coming to South Africa as its place will be taken by the still unnamed "SUV-type" vehicle in 2026.

Facelifted earlier this year, it’s one and seemingly only, sales of the T-Cross in Europe will end in 2025, a year after those of the Polo. Image: Volkswagen

With sales of the Polo in Europe set to end next year in readiness for the all-electric ID.2all, Volkswagen has released the first official teaser image of the likely replacement for the T-Cross due in 2026.

Move to EV

Unsurprisingly called the ID.2all SUV, the outline sketch provides subtle hints of what the eventual production model could incorporate, namely the prominent wheel arches and just visible on the C-pillar, slats that seemingly pays tribute to the cooling vents found the original T2 Transporter and on the engine cover of the Beetle.

ALSO READ: VW T-Cross continues to cross the T’s and dot the I’s for young and old

Set to arrive a year after production of the T-Cross ends, the ID.2all SUV will make use of the same MEB Entry platform as its hatchback sibling, and send its amount of grunt to the front wheels only with no all-wheel-drive derivative planned initially.

Expected to become Wolfsburg’s smallest electric SUV as no apparent mentioning of the planned ID.1 receiving an SUV spin-off exists at present, the ID.2all SUV’s platform sharing will see it feature the same interior as the hatch, plus the same 166 kW from the otherwise unknown-sized battery pack.

Facelifted earlier this year, it’s one and seemingly only, sales of the T-Cross in Europe will end in 2025, a year after those of the Polo. Image: Volkswagen

In the hatch, this translates to a claimed range of 450 km, a top speed of 160 km/h and 19 kW more power than the current South African-spec Polo GTI.

Set to become the latest ID model in preparation for Volkswagen becoming an EV brand by 2030, the ID.2all, unless otherwise announced, will be marketed solely in Europe with pricing likely to start around the €25 000 (R502 477) mark similar to the ID.2all hatch.

No-no for South Africa

As is equally well known, the newcomer won’t be sold in South Africa where sales and production of the Polo and Polo Vivo will continue after 2025, as its place will be taken by the much speculated “SUV-type” vehicle Wolfsburg will likely unveil in 2025 ahead of production starting in 2026.

Confirmed to ride on a revised version of the Polo’s MQB A0 platform called A0 Entry, no further details surrounding the newcomer prevail, apart from it deriving motivation from a combustion engine, potentially the 1.0 TSI used in the Polo, Polo Vivo GT, T-Cross and Tiago.

For the time being, no further details about either model remains, however, expect Volkswagen to start dropping hints in 2024.

NOW READ: More tech added as Volkswagen debuts spruced-up T-Cross