Volkswagen soon to add more powerful TSI to Tiguan and Tayron

The uprated 2.0 TSI mill will sit above the existing unit in the Tiguan and supplement the 1.4 TSI that has been the sole option in the Tayron till now.

Volkswagen has approved an expansion of both the Tiguan and Tayron ranges with the arrival of a more powerful 2.0 TSI engine before the end of the year.

Making the announcement on the sidelines of the new T-Roc’s public unveiling at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last month, Wolfsburg stated that the uprated petrol will become its new flagship with outputs of 195kW/400Nm.

Tiguan

For the Tiguan, which received a line-up update last year, the new TSI will be positioned above the existing engine that produces 140kW/350Nm.

Seemingly, the 195 kW unit will also only be marketed in R-Line trim, complete with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system and the seven-speed DSG.

At present, the 140 kW TSI gets the Tiguan from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 225 km/h.

As is, however, well-known, the 195 kW TSI essentially serves as a preview of the incoming Tigan R, which is currently undergoing testing ahead of its rumoured world debut in 2027.

Compared to the 140 TSI, the 195 kW TSI is expected to have a noticeable higher price tag possibly around the R900 000 mark based on the former’s R856 200 sticker.

Tayron

At the other end of the spectrum, the engine’s approval for the Tayron will add a second option to the three-model range, which all currently make do with the 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TSI unit.

An option that has attracted criticism on the back of the Tayron being the imminent de facto replacement for the Touareg, the engine is anticipated to be the second of three eventual options.

Introduction of the 195 kW TSI will add a welcome power boost to the Tayron. Picture: Volkswagen

This, after Volkswagen confirmed at the Tayron’s launch last year, that it will introduce the mild-hybrid eTSI in 2027 as the European-spec TDI cannot be adapted to run on South Africa’s diesel quality.

As a reminder, current Tayron pricing ranges from R811 800 to R899 900, thereby suggesting a likely starting sticker of around R950 000 for the 2.0 TSI.

More later

For the moment, no further details about the 195 kW TSI’s introduction date are known, but as mentioned, expect more details to be divulged in due course.