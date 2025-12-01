24 hours in pictures, 1 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Johan Grové shovels piles of heavy hail from his property along Mariana Street in Sinoville, Pretoria, 1 December 2025, after a hail storm in the area. The storm occurred just after midnight, cutting his power, and forcing him to work through the night to clear his property. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Vehicles navigate through heavy hail along Mariana Street in Sinoville, Pretoria, 1 December 2025, after a hail storm in the area. The storm caused severe damage to properties across Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Belgian freestyle motocross Julien Vanstippen (centre) celebrates after winning the best “Whip” competition at King of the Whip, 29 November 2025, at Montecasino in Fourways. Ry Hazell, centre left, from Australia finished in second position, with Wyatt Fontenot (centre right), from USA, taking third position. Stav Orland claimed 4th position (left of podium), and Vicki Golden (right of podium) took 5th spot. Picture: Eric Palmer
Rescue workers carry a goat rescued from a flood-affected area after heavy rainfall in a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 December 2025. Many parts of the island have been inundated due to heavy rains. According to the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center, more than 330 people have been killed, and 370 are missing around the country. Picture: EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Picture shows Christmas lighting at Larios street in Malaga on November 30, 2025 (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Church members gather at the National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The National Day of Prayer brings together people from different racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds in Africa and worldwide and also aims to foster stronger unity and social cohesion in a bid to collectively find solutions for the many socials ills in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume holds a zebra shark at Sunshine Aquarium during an annual preparation for the upcoming Christmas special events in Tokyo, Japan, 01 December 2025. The special Christmas performance will be presented to the public until 25 December 2025. Picture: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
(From L) Dr Nonkululeko Mantula, Xolani Ntuli, Sifiso Mabena Siphamandla Tshabalala and Thulani Mazibuko appears at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court for contravening the regulation of foreign military assistance act at Kempton Park Magistrates in Ekhuruleni, 1 December 2025. The case was postponed to the 8th. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A Kashmiri artisan decorates a handcrafted Christmas tree at a workshop in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 December 2025. Handmade Kashmiri Christmas ornaments are exported worldwide. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
An interior view of the construction site of the “Stuttgart 21” main train station is seen in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 December 2025. The opening of the German railway project has been postponed again. Trains are scheduled to start running from the new underground station in December 2026, with the full opening planned for summer 2027. Picture: EPA/RONALD WITTEK
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2-L) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (L) stand next to each other during a reception with military honors prior to the German-Polish government consultation at the chancellery Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2025. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Spiritual Head of the Chinmaya Mission of South Africa, His Holiness Swami Abhedanandji performs the “Kumbhabhishek” (bathing of temple structure) ritual during the consecration ceremony of the new Sri Chinmaya Annapoorna Devi Temple in Chatsworth, south of Durban yesterday. The temple feeds 2000 underprivileged people and school children in Durban. Senior spiritual leaders, community leaders and hundreds of people attend the grand opening. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Bikers on their way to Killarney during the 2025 Toy Run on November 30, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is South Africa’s largest motorcycle ride, where tens of thousands of bikers rally together to give toys to the needy children of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
