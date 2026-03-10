Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 10 March 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

10 March 2026

06:30 pm

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Jump Bonfire in Chinaâs Jieyang

Villagers carry a statue as they jump over a bonfire during a parade on March 9, 2026 in Jieyang, Guangdong Province of China. It is understood that local villagers believe that jumping over a bonfire while carrying a deity statue during a parade can remove bad luck and bring good luck. (Photo by John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images)

USA Able To Use UK Military Bases For Iran Strikes
A US Airforce Rockwell B-1 Lancer bomber is seen through the perimeter fence at sunrise at RAF Fairford on March 10, 2026 in Fairford, England. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is allowing the US to use British bases, including RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia, to launch “defensive” strikes against Iranian missile sites while stating the UK would not join “offensive” combat. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A worker hangs from scaffolding
A worker hangs from scaffolding near the star of the tower of the Virgin Mary as works continue on Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona on March 10, 2026. Iconic monument designed more than 140 years ago, Barcelona’s eternally unfinished Sagrada Familia has grown to become the world’s tallest church. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
A police officer looks on as a Greepeace activists displays a placard
A police officer looks on as a Greepeace activists displays a placard which reads “No to the war” as he rappels down a building to protest against the US-Israel war on Iran, at Puerta del Sol Square, in Madrid on March 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul Hanna / AFP)
Ancestral ceremony for the victims of Bolivian military plane crash
An Andean indigenous religious leader prays during a ritual ceremony for the victims of last month’s plane crash at the site where the aircraft crashed into vehicles, leaving several dead in El Alto, Bolivia, on March 9, 2026. (Photo by Jorge Mateo Romay Salinas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peruvian convert volunteers at Istanbulâs Suleymaniye Mosque guiding Spanish-speaking visitors
Jenny Gamarra Amira, who converted to Islam 15 years ago after growing up in Peru where Islam was virtually unknown, is seen at Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye on March 10, 2026. She now volunteers at the mosque, explaining Islam to Spanish-speaking tourists. (Photo by Mehmet Kara/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A young woman plays freestyle with a football
A young woman plays freestyle with a football at Zocalo square in Mexico City on March 9, 2026. Mexico will host the opening match of the FIFA 2026 World Cup on June 11, 2026, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. (Photo by Carl de Souza / AFP)
Migratory birds rest in the highlands of Turkiye's Mersin
Storks and pelicans rest in wetlands in Mut district, one of the stopover points for migratory birds in the Eastern Mediterranean, during their spring migration on March 9, 2026, in Mersin, Turkiye. During the arrival of spring, the birds begin their long migration journey and stop to rest in the highlands of Fakirca neighborhood in Mut district before continuing their route. (Photo by Omer Tarsuslu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Marine debris and plastic waste washed ashore
Marine debris and plastic waste washed ashore during the monsoon season covers the beach at Kedonganan near Denpasar on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on March 10, 2026. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP)
Police detain a protester
Police detain a protester during a demonstration near the Chinese embassy, held to mark the Tibetan uprising anniversary in New Delhi on March 10, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Hot meals distributed to displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Palestinians, mainly children, wait to get hot food distributed by a charity organization as food shortages continue amid Israeli attacks and ongoing restrictions on the entry of aid in Khan Yunis, Gaza on March 09, 2026. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)
West Ham United v Brentford
Hammerhead, Mascot of West Ham United, dances off with Buzz Bee, Mascot of Brentford, prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Ham United and Brentford at London Stadium on March 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Kiko Kostadinov
A model poses backstage prior to the Kiko Kostadinov Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
The Royal Family Attend The 2026 Commonwealth Day Service
Dancers perform during 2026 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

