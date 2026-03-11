24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A photograph shows a damaged building in the aftermath of a drone strike in the Seef district of Manama on March 10, 2026. The oil-rich Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran’s attacks in response to US-Israeli strikes that sparked the Middle East war, with Tehran targeting US assets but also civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and airports. (Photo by AFP) A person takes a picture of a statue of US President Donald Trump and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe (son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe) and Tobias Tamirepe Matonhodze appear at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on March 11, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The suspects face charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly shooting a gardener at Mugabe’s property in Hyde Park. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) USAF military ground personnel load Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) into a US Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer bomber on the tarmac at RAF Fairford in south-west England on March 11, 2026. Fairford is one of two bases, along with the Diego Garcia facility in the Indian Ocean, that the UK has given the US permission to use for “specific defensive operations into Iran” to destroy Iranian missiles at source, the British defence minister said in a statement. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) Racegoers pose for photographs as they arrive on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) Chile’s new President Jose Antonio Kast leaves the Congress in the presidential convertible car after his inauguration ceremony in Valparaiso, Chile, on March 11, 2026. Chile’s most right-wing president in over three decades, Jose Antonio Kast, takes office on March 11, 2026, on a promise to tackle surging rates of violent crime and carry out mass migrant deportations. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP) Visitors look at the light installation presenting the “David” scuplture created in 1501-1504 by Italian Renaissance painter, draughsman, engineer, scientist, theorist, sculptor and architect Leonardo Da Vinci (1452-1519) at the Atelier des Lumieres during a press preview of the immersive exhibition entitled “Renaissance : From da Vinci, Raphaël and Michel-Ange” on the eve of its opening in Paris on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) A woman performs rituals for the well being of her family during the Sheetla Saptami Hindu festival in Ajmer on March 11, 2026. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP) A Palestinian man looks at damage which according to residents was caused by fragments of an intercepted Iranian rocket that landed on a Palestinian three-story building in the West Bank town of Bidya, west of Salfit, on March 11, 2026. Israel’s military said on March 11 it had begun a new “wide-scale wave of strikes” across Iran and was also hitting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. The fresh strikes targeting what the Israeli army called “Iranian terror regime infrastructure” came on the 12th day of the US-Israeli war with Tehran. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) Residents gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the Aisha Bakkar neighbourhood of Beirut on March 11, 2026. Israel’s military said on March 11 it had begun a new “wide-scale wave of strikes” across Iran and was also hitting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP) Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Ruwais neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 11, 2026. Israel pressed its attacks across Lebanon on March 11, hitting an apartment building in central Beirut, in the second targeting of the heart of the capital since the Middle East war began. (Photo by AFP) A Skjold-class Corvette of the Norwegian Navy manoeuvres off the coast of Harstad on March 11, 2026, as NATO conducts its Cold Response military exercise. The Norwegian-led winter exercise involves 32.000 troops, 100 aircraft, and 30 warships from 14 nations taking part in high intensity, multi-domain operations in an arctic climate. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) Host Conan O’Brien lies on the carpet as he participates in the 98th Oscars arrivals carpet roll out at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, California on March 11, 2026, ahead of the Academy Awards on March 15. (Photo by Frederic J. Shia Muslims holding portraits of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and of his son, the country's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, shout anti-US-Israel slogans during the Youm-e-Ali procession in Karachi on March 11, 2026 marking the death anniversary of Imam Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) A girl sits reading the Quran, Islam's holy book, outside one of the tents sheltering Palestinians displaced by conflict in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP) Workers wearing traditional conical hats plant flowers in a park in Hanoi on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)