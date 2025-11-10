24 hours in pictures, 10 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla with Adv. Dali Mpofu at Durban High Court on November 10, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, is charged with incitement to commit public violence and terrorism related charges for her alleged role in the July 2021 unrest. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Jacob Zuma, former president at Durban High Court on November 10, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, is charged with incitement to commit public violence and terrorism related charges for her alleged role in the July 2021 unrest.(Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Visitors take pictures beneath the yellow leaves of the autumn trees at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul on November 10, 2025. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
A man uses heavy machinery to clear the rubble in the aftermath of a tornado in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, 09 November 2025. The town was hit hardest by a powerful tornado on 07 November, with officials estimating that around 90 percent of the urban area suffered damage. Picture: EPA/SERGIO RANALLI
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales watches the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London, Britain, 09 November 2025. Remembrance Sunday is held to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It is held on the Sunday nearest to 11 November, Armistice Day, which is the anniversary of the end of hostilities in World War I in 1918. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
Guests view artworks at the opening of the Imaginary Exhibition: Homecoming at the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, on November 9, 2025. The highly anticipated opening of the brand-new Museum of West African Arts (Mowaa) located in Benin City, in southern Nigeria, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed indefinitely after “protesters” disrupted a private visit on Sunday. The Mowaa (Museum of West African Arts), a new cultural institution combining exhibition spaces and archives, designed to host residencies for artists and professionals in West African arts, has sparked intense political tensions since its conception five years ago, between the local traditional king and the then governor. Designed by Nigerian businessman Phillip Ihenacho, the project received support from the then governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who allocated a plot of land in the heart of the city for the museum. (Photo by TOYIN ADEDOKUN / AFP)
A mural of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola outside the Etihad stadium ahead of the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC, in Manchester, Britain, 09 November 2025. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
US actress Jayme Lawson attends the New York Premiere of Paramount’s “The Running Man” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on November 09, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
A Catholic lights a candle as Tanzania’s Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa’ichi (R) leads a special mass organized to pray for victims of post-election violence following Tanzania’s general elections at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Dar es Salaam on November 10, 2025. President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the October 29, 2025 poll with 98 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission, but the opposition, which was barred from participating, has branded the election a “sham”. Violent protests broke out across the east African country on election day, with sources indicating hundreds — if not thousands — may have been killed. At the same time, a days-long internet shutdown hampered the release of verified information. (Photo by AFP)
The lettering ‘No to compulsory military service’ is seen on a pair of boots during a protest action of environmental organisation Greenpeace and young activists against compulsory military service, as about 150 pairs of army boots have been placed on stairs in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, on November 10, 2025. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
A general view of a vandalised G20 sign outside the Nasrec Expo Center in Johannesburg on November 10, 2025, where the upcoming G20 summit will be hosted. (Photo by CAMILLA RICHETTI / AFP)
Soldiers stand as the exhumed remains of an unknown Belgian World War I soldier are prepared for reburial ahead of Armistice Day in the Trench of Death in Diksmuide, Belgium, 10 November 2025. The torchlight procession at dawn along the banks of the Yser River is also intended to commemorate the 250 soldiers who died in and around the Trench of Death during the First World War. On September 23, 2024, the remains of a Belgian soldier from the First World War were found along the IJzerdijk in Diksmuide, during the construction of a new walking and cycling path, just a stone’s throw from the Trench of Death. It was not a field grave, but a soldier who died on the spot. During the First World War, approximately 40,000 Belgian soldiers were killed. Nearly 60% died during the mobilization of 1914 and the final offensive of 1918. The remaining 40% perished during the nearly four years of trench warfare along the Yser River. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
The Amir-Kabir dam (Karaj dam) running at low capacity in the Karaj river in Alborz province, northern Iran, 10 November 2025. According to Iran Water Resource Management, less than 10 percent of the dam’s capacity is full, while 67 percent of dams across Iran are empty, reflecting a severe drought crisis caused by low rain and snowfall. Picture: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A cargo ship sails on the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, 10 November 2025. China announced that it will suspend additional tariffs on certain US imports starting on 10 November. The decision follows recent China-US economic and trade agreements, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said. Picture: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 9 November 2025