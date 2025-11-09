48 hours in pictures, 9 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South Africa’s lock #04 Eben Etzebeth (L) and South Africa’s lock #19 RG Snyman (R) carry South Africa’s flanker #06 Siya Kolisi at the end of the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union test match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris’ suburb, on November 8, 2025. South Africa’s history-making captain Siya Kolisi said it was “super special” to become a Test centurion and even more so as his children will be at the Stade de France Saturday when the Springboks play France. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Skaters gather at Church Square for the Side Quest Skate & Chill session, held as part of the build-up to next week’s Les Sk8 skate market event at the Sunnyside Sports Grounds on November 08, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The gatherings, organised by LES Skate Pretoria (a local skate collective) aim to unite skaters, energize youth culture, and advocate for the development of a dedicated public skatepark in the capital city. (Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Thousands of spectators gather in front of St. Elisabeth’s Cathedral to see Padre Guilherme Peixoto perform on the occasion of the Jubilee Meeting of Young People in Kosice, Slovakia, 08 November 2025. Padre Guilherme Peixoto is a Portuguese Catholic priest and military chaplain who combines his ministry with electronic music. Picture: EPA/ROBERT NEMETI
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted at Rockefeller Plaza in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2025. The tree is 75 feet tall, 45 feet wide, weighs 11 tons, and originated from East Greenbush, New York. Picture: EPA/JULIUS CONSTANTINE MOTAL
This handout photograph taken on November 8, 2025 and released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV (L) shaking hands with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa during a private audience in Vatican City. (Photo by VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)
Pickitup employees during the G13 Friday Service Delivery Operations in Joubert Park on November 07, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The operation focuses on improving lighting, security and cleanliness to create an environment that restores dignity, attracts investment and fosters safer more liveable communities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
People attend the inauguration of the work ‘Tower of Pisa Made of Spaghetti’ at the Recoleta Cultural Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 November 2025. Argentine artist Marta Minujin unveiled her ‘Tower of Pisa Made of Spaghetti’, a 20-meter-long conceptual work built in Buenos Aires and designed as an edible artifact. Picture: EPA/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA
A displaced Palestinian casts his rod as other spend time on the beach opposite their tents stretched along the Nuseirat beach road in the central Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2025, following a US-brokered truce that halted the two-year war. The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal brokered last month by the US President has paved the way for Israeli hostage and Palestinian prisoner exchanges. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
An aerial view shows commuters driving through a clock tower (C), formerly known as the Lyallpur Clock Tower, in Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province on November 7, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
The Waning Gibbous Moon rises over the headquarter building of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB, L) and the Daimler Chrysler Building at Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz square on November 7, 2025. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
More than 300 Greenpeace Africa volunteers form a giant human banner of the African continent in Nairobi on November 8, 2025, ahead of the UN Tax Convention negotiations scheduled in the city from November 10 to 19. They call on governments to tax the super-rich to fund climate finance. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Writing an an old dilapidated building at the corner of Anderson and Von Brandis Street in Johannesburg, 9 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Ofentse Madawe consult with miners at National TB Awareness campaign at Harmony’s Doornkop Mine on November 08, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. The campaign aims to raise awareness about TB prevention, treatment, and elimination, particularly within the mining industry which has historically high rates of the disease due to factors like silica dust exposure and confined environments. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Cambodian students hold up flowers as balloons are released at the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia’s 72nd Independence Day, in Phnom Penh on November 9, 2025. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
