24 hours in pictures, 11 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 11:National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Shamila Batohi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A Great Egrets (Ardea alba) (L) and a mute swan (Cygnus olor) living on the San River in Sonne, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, in south-eastern Poland, 10 November 2025. The autumn migration of water birds is underway, moving in search of food and water bodies needed for wintering. Picture: EPA/Darek Delmanowicz
A rickshaw puller rides his rickshaw while a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) worker sprays insecticide to kill mosquitoes in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 November 2025. The number of dengue fever cases has increased sharply in the country over the past 24 hours, with 1,179 new patients reported, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). From January to date, a total of 79,722 dengue cases and at least 315 deaths have been recorded. Picture: EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
This photo shows an aerial view of a submerged under construction road with flood waters in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province, north of Manila on November 11, 2025, as flood waters continue to inundate homes due to heavy rains brought about by Super Typhoon Fung-wong. Entire villages lay submerged and scores of towns remained without electricity on November 10 as Typhoon Fung-wong left the Philippines after killing at least five people and displacing more than a million. (Photo by John Dimain / AFP)
An in-camera double exposure of MUSN Jacob Legaspi, bugler for Australian Army Band Sydney, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as poppies are projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails during a Remembrance Day 2025 Dawn Service at Campbells Cove, in Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2025. Picture: EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI
Workers start the rehabilitation on what remains of the Pasha’s Palace, destroyed by the Israeli military and which once housed 40,000 artifacts representing the succession of civilizations in the region, in Gaza City on November 11, 2025. A truce brokered by the US President took effect on October 10, 2025, halting a two year devastating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The deal established the outline for hostage and prisoner exchanges, and was proposed alongside an ambitious roadmap for Gaza’s future. But it has quickly faced challenges to its implementation. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Workers use nets during the olive harvesting for the olive oil producer Mas Palat near Gignac, Southern France, 10 November 2025. Founded by Sebastien Mora in 1999, the Mas Palat was a field of olive trees for harvesting. In 2010, Mora decided to create a farm building for olive oil production. Currently, they move between 150 and 200 tons per year and produce approximately 15,000 liters of olive oil, destined for the national market. France produces around 4,200 tons of olive oil for domestic consumption each year. Picture: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Munich’s famous Eisbach wave used for river surfing appears flattened at the English Garden in Munich, Germany, 10 November 2025. After a cleaning process, the wave has disappeared announced by authorities on 04 November. The city works on its full restoration. Picture: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
Katiso “KT” Molefe and co – accused at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on November 11, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Molefe returns to court after he was granted R400,000 bail by the Johannesburg High Court in October. He is facing charges for several high profile murders of including that of Armand Swart, DJ Sumbody and DJ Vintos. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
The Tokyo city skyline is seen behind a replica of the Statue of Liberty in the Odaiba area of Tokyo on November 11, 2025. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
A delivery worker rides on the scooter amid Singles Day or ‘11.11’ Global Shopping Festival, in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2025. Singles’ Day is the largest online shopping festival in the world and Chinese consumers are expected to spend billions on bargains during the one-day e-commerce shopping spree. Picture: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and co – accused at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on November 11, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The controversial tenderpreneur faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering after he allegedly orchestrated a hit on his ex-girlfriend, actress, Tebogo Thobejane. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma attends a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11, 2025. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
An indigenous woman participates in the People’s Summit at COP30 in Belem, Brazil 10 November 2025. Representatives from some 170 countries are participating in the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30, which will run until November 21. Picture: EPA/Andre Coelho
A person takes a selfie with fragments of the Berlin Wall displayed in Sosnowka village, south-western Poland, 10 November 2025. The privately-owned 30-fragment collection, totaling about 50 meters, was assembled by physician and art collector Ludwik Wasecki and displayed as the art installation Parabola. November 9 marked the 36th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Picture: EPA/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKY
Sick pet cats wait for treatment at a veterinary hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 November 2025 (issued 11 November 2025). Kashmir is seeing more pet owners, especially of Persian cats. Over 6,000 cat bite cases were reported last year, accounting for nearly half of the rabies control budget. Experts urge vaccination as demand for pedigree pets continues to rise. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
An Afghan boy rides a horse at the Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul on November 10, 2025. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 10 November 2025