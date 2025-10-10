24 hours in pictures, 10 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
The shadow of a youth and a football on the ground as he in action during a soccer match at a field in Sana’a, Yemen, 09 October 2025. Over 10 years of conflict in Yemen have left an estimated 3.7 million school-age children out of school since the conflict broke out in the Arab country in March 2015, according to UNICEF estimates. Picture: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
Thabo Mbeki (Former President of South Africa) at the ground blessing ceremony for the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Centre in Riviera on October 10, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ground blessing ceremony is a powerful act that signifies the irreversible commitment to progress and the literal clearing of the way for the new Presidential Centre. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A Taiwanese honor guard salutes as he take part in a parade during Taiwan’s National Day celebrations outside the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 October 2025. Taiwan’s National day, also known as Double Ten Day, is celebrated annually on 10 October. Picture: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Palestinians walk along a street amid the rubble of destroyed buildings during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 10 October 2025. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on 09 October that the Israeli government had approved the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release plan. Picture: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
A person walks past the creation ‘Late Stage Capitalism Waltz’ from the S/S 2023 colletction, during a media preview of a retrospective of Dutch fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 09 October 2025. The US premiere of ‘Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements’ runs through 08 February 2026 and features more than 100 creations from the Dutch duo. Picture: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Muslim devotees pray outside the shrine of Muslim preacher and Sufi saint, Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani, as the head priest of the shrine displays his relics on the Friday following the Urs (death anniversary) of the saint in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 October 2025. Thousands of devotees thronged to the shrine housing the relic of the saint, during their 11-day festival to mark the death anniversary of the 11th and 12th-century Sufi mystic saint. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
A boy sits atop a wall as he watches clashes between protesters and Malagasy security forces amid a strike calling for constitutional reforms and the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina in Antananarivo, on October 9, 2025. Protesters marched in Madagascar’s capital on October 9, 2025 where police fired tear gas to try to disperse the new anti-government demonstration in a youth-led movement that started two weeks ago. The fresh protest came after the Gen Z movement rejected President Andry Rajoelina’s attempts to defuse the tensions rocking the Indian Ocean island by appointing a new prime minister and calling for dialogue. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher (2R) attends the funeral of late British boxer Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral, north-west England on October 10, 2025. Ricky Hatton’s family said Monday they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after the death of the British former boxing world champion at the age of 46. Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
A nun takes a picture with her mobile phone during a meeting of the Jubilee of Consecrated Life at the Paul VI Audience Hall, Vatican City, 10 October 2025. Picture: EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
A gallery assistant poses with the work ‘Untitled (The Arm)’ French artist Jean-Michel Basquiat during a preview of Frieze Week offerings at Sotheby’s auction house in London, Britain, 10 October 2025. The preview of the works will be on display to the public until 16 October. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
A visitor photographs the artwork ‘Schizophrenogenesis’ by British artist Damien Hirst during an exhibition photo call at Newport Street Gallery, London on October 9, 2025. The exhibition of individual and collaborations by US artist Shepard Fairey, British artist Damien Hirst, and French street artist Invader entitled ‘Triple Trouble’ will run from October 10 to March 29, 2026. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)
A picture taken with drone shows people enjoying the beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia 10 October 2025. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
