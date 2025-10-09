24 hours in pictures, 9 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A person opens the door to leave the Swedish Academy ahead of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)
(From L) Cape Verde’s Prime Minister José Ulisses de Pina Correia e Silva, Angola’s President Joao Lourenco, Guatemala’s President Bernardo Arevalo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ethiopia’s President Taye Atske Selassie, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa pose upon their arival to attend the Global Gateway Forum 2025 at the Square – Brussels Meeting Centre, in Brussels on October 9, 2025. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
A child looks at a manta ray at Lisbon Oceanarium in Lisbon on October 9, 2025. Lisbon Oceanarium was built for the Expo98 by the architect Peter Chermayeff, it has nearly 500 marine species that inhabit it. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
A man looks at charred vehicles inside the torched Parliament building complex in Kathmandu on October 8, 2025. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)
This picture taken by a drone shows rowboats moored on the shore of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary, 08 October 2025. On this day, the water level of the lake was measured at 67 centimeters, which is 45 centimeters lower than the value recorded a year ago. Picture: EPA/TAMAS VASVARI
People celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on October 9, 2025, following the announcement of the new Gaza ceasefire deal. Thousands of jubilant Israelis gathered in a Tel Aviv square on October 9, hopeful for the return of hostages held in Gaza since two years of fear and worry, after Israel and Palestinian factions reached a hostage release and truce deal in a major step towards ending the war. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducts a raid at the luxury Sandton home of businessman Hangwani Maumela, seizing high-end vehicles and artwork as part of an R820million asset recovery operation tied to wholesale looting at Tembisa Hospital, 9 October 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Colourful designs are projected on the facade of the Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) as part of the yearly Festival of Lights in Berlin on October 8, 2025. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Flamingos forage for food in Sebkhat Sijoumi in Tunis on October 9, 2025, a lake that retains water year-round and serves as a vital refuge for thousands of migratory and wintering birds despite steadily declining water levels. (Photo by Fethi Belaid / AFP)
An Indigenous person attends a demonstration following the conclusion of the trial and the Brazilian Supreme Court’s ruling declaring the ‘Marco Temporal’ law (Temporal Landmark Law) unconstitutional in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 October 2025. Picture: EPA/Andre Borges
Football fans of late Argentine coach Miguel Ángel Russo queue outside La Bombonera stadium to attend his wake in Buenos Aires, on October 9, 2025. The coach of Argentine football club Boca Juniors, Miguel Angel Russo, has died at the age of 69, the Argentine Football Association announced on October 8. Russo’s health had deteriorated in recent weeks. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
