24 hours in pictures, 10 September 2025

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd as he arrives in the Pope Mobile to lead the weekly general audience at St. Peter’s square in the Vatican on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Mandla Mandela, South African activist and grandson of late anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, talks to reporters as supporters and activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla gather at the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said, ahead of the scheduled departure to the Gaza Strip to break Israel’s blockade on the Palestinian territory on September 10, 2025. Organisers of the flotilla named ‘Sumud’, an Arabic word meaning steadfastness, which carries aid and pro-Palestinian activists, said late September 9 that another of their boats had been struck in a suspected drone attack off Tunisia’s coast, adding the flotilla was due to resume its voyage on September 10 after multiple delays. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
Race leaders including Team Visma-Lease a bike’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard make their up the Morredero pass which was charred in recent forest fires during the 17th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 143 km race between O Barco de Valdeorras and Alto de El Morredero, Ponferrada, on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
Community members from the Westbury area plead with members of the SAPS (South African Police Services) to not shoot at them during a protest demanding that their water supply be restored, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 September 2025. Following two weeks without water, Westbury residents have taken to the streets to try to get their water supply switched on after a number of issues have plagued the city’s water supply. Significant water infrastructure issues in the city have resulted from years of mismanagement by the ruling ANC (African National Congress) and have led to the situation in this area and others in the country’s biggest city . Picture: EPA/Kim Ludbrook
People gather at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on September 8, 2025, in New York City. The nation will commemorate the twenty-fourth anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001, which killed 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and those aboard Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian activists block a street in front of Turin City Hall to protest an attack on a Gaza-bound flotilla, in Turin, Italy, 10 September 2025. Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said one of its boats was hit by a drone off the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said. Picture: EPA/TINO ROMANO
A bus drives along a waterlogged road in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 September 2025. Heavy monsoon rains, which began on 26 June, continue to cause widespread devastation across Pakistan, with the Sindh Province on high alert as 1.6 million people are at risk of a potential ‘super flood’, according to The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Picture: EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A person walks in front of a wall with a message from protesters in Kathmandu, Nepal, 10 September 2025, following violent demonstrations that destroyed major government buildings, including the Parliament and the government secretariat, Singha Durbar. The protest, which began on 08 September, was led by a group of youths identifying themselves as Generation Z, against corruption and a government-imposed social media ban. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Aerial view showing semi-submerged trucks in floodwater after heavy rains caused the Arroyo Seco River to overflow in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, Mexico, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)
People protest against austerity measures at a rally following a call for action by the ‘Bloquons tout’ (Block everything) collective in Montpellier, France, 10 September 2025. To protest against the outgoing government’s austerity budget, an online collective called ‘Bloquons Tout’ has called for everyone to block the entire country on 10 September with symbolic actions. France will deploy 80,000 police officers and gendarmes with instructions to stand firm against protesters. Picture: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
An Afghan man rides a motorcycle with a burqa-clad woman and a child along a road in Arghandab district of Kandahar Province on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)
