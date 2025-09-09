24 hours in pictures, 9 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Postberg flower Reserve during a media preview of the wildflower season at West Coast National Park on September 08, 2025 in Langebaan, South Africa. West Coast National Park boasts a popular, colourful and extraordinary flower season annually between August and September. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A protester wearing a mask of US President Donald Trump performs as protesters shout slogans during a rally against US President Trump’s policy toward South Korea, near the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 09 September 2025. South Korean workers of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution were arrested on 04 Sepember due to a recent immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in Folkston, Georgia. Picture: EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
A young boy dives into the water ahead of the maritime procession during the celebration of the Virgin of the Valley Day on Margarita Island, Venezuela, 08 September 2025. Most of the participants were fishermen steering their “peneros”, as small boats are known in the country, decorated for the occasion with flowers, balloons, flags, and altars featuring Marian images dressed in handmade garments. Picture: EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Olympic 200m champion and a global ambassador for the Kids Athletics development programme, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana (L), plays a drum during a visit to a primary school gymnasium ahead of the start of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 9, 2025. Tebogo said on September 9 he would let his “legs do the talking” in his battle with brash Noah Lyles of the US at the world championships in Tokyo. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Harry arrives at the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, Britain, 09 September 2025. Prince Harry is back in the UK for the first time since April 2025 for several planned engagements. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
A man holds up a sign reading ‘We will not leave’ as Palestinians participate in a demonstration rejecting displacement and forced migration from Gaza City, with the participation of a number of medical staff from the Ministry of Health, in downtown Gaza City, 09 September 2025. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
Graduates march down Klipfontein road before at the graduation ceremony of new metro police officers at Athlone Stadium on September 09, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The ceremony follows an intensive training programme for new officers who will now join the ranks of metro police along with law enforcement and traffic officials who finalised a recognition of prior learning process. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A man rows a boat carrying lotus leaves to feed cattle at Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 September 2025. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows London Underground tube trains parked at Stratford Market Depot as the second day of the Tube strike keeps nearly all of London’s Underground and DLR services shut in London, Britain, 09 September 2025. Members of the Rail, Maritime And Transport union (RMT) are staging a four-day walkout from 07 to 11 September after rejecting a 3.4 percent pay rise and demanding their 35-hour week be reduced to a 32-hour week to improve their working conditions. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Proceedings at a Gauteng Provincial Legislature House Sitting at Selbourne Hall on September 09, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The sitting was convened for questions and oral reply to the Premier and Members of the Executive. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A group of protesters brandish sticks as they march during a demonstration in Uvira on September 8, 2025. Demonstrations erupted in the Eastern DRCongo city of Uvira against the presence of DRCongo army General Olivier Gasita, an officer appointed by President Tshisekedi to preside of the military intelligence within the 33rd Military Region. He is accused by the Civil Society to have facilitated the fall of the city of Bukavu in the hands of the M23 group in February 2025. (Photo by AFP)
